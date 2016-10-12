(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Oct 12 Nice chief executive officers do finish
first, but sadly they perhaps too seldom get the chance.
While the popular idea of a successful CEO is closer to
"Neutron Jack" Welch than Mr. Rodgers, a recent study shows that
those who score well for "agreeableness" are associated with
companies which show better operating results.
The study, published in July, took an unusual route to
scoring CEOs for the "big five" personality traits:
agreeableness, conscientiousness, extraversion, neuroticism, and
openness to experience.
First they gathered transcripts of 70,000 company conference
calls with analysts held between 2001 and 2013. They used data
on word use from the Q&A portions, which, being unscripted, are
more revealing of personality than prepared remarks which are
usually highly edited and not authored by the CEO.
The database of word use was then scored for a range of
linguistic traits which map to the personality traits, allowing
them to both rate CEOs for the big five traits and then see how
this relates to the strategies their firms pursued and the
outcomes they achieved. For example, extraverts are less precise
in speech, use fewer quantifiers, and are less explicit and less
formal.
In terms of who gets to be a CEO it is not surprising that
the group showed low levels of neuroticism, which is associated
with emotional instability, anxiety and hostility.
While the mean scores for the other four traits were all
more than three times higher than for neuroticism, it is
striking that agreeableness was the fourth highest, with
conscientiousness the highest. In other words, among personality
trait holders only fretful neurotics are less likely to find
themselves in the C-suite than nice people.
"There is a robust negative association between extraversion
and return on assets and cash flow. Similarly, openness is
negatively associated with profitability," Ian Gow of
Harvard University, Steven Kaplan and Anastasia Zakolyukina of
the University of Chicago and David Larcker of Stanford
University write. (here)
To be sure, the results are descriptive rather than strong
evidence of causation, but the potential explanations for how
personality drives strategy and performance are plausible.
THE TROUBLE WITH EXTRAVERTS
Extraverts like to dominate, which may lead to less input
from people with more information in the organization and poor
decisions. Extraverts also are prone to enthusiasms which lead
to aggressive, high-risk strategies and also which can tend to
burn out and leave behind high sunk costs.
Openness looks bad for profitability but it is also
associated with higher rates of research and development (I am
looking at you, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos). That R&D can pay off
and is often heavier at earlier phases of high-growth companies.
In other words, it is possible that there are different
personality types prevalent, or even needed, in different phases
of a given company's development.
Look at Twitter, now reported to be up for sale, for
example, which has grown fantastically but not controlled costs.
A highly open CEO may have made sense once, but perhaps now what
is needed is a conscientious box-ticker to bring discipline.
As for agreeable CEOs, they tend to spend less on R&D but
have far and away the strongest positive correlation to return
on assets, both in current and future terms. Earlier research
has posited that agreeable CEOs do well by encouraging
cooperation and less hierarchical structures and cultures. While
that might make a company less "results-orientated" it also
might make it better able to make good medium- and long-term
investment decisions.
Again, less agreeable CEOs are more likely to be found at
firms which are innovative and take on more risk via the use of
borrowed money.
One thing to bear in mind is that it is very difficult to
end up CEO of a large company without being very confident. The
extent to which that confidence is warranted and reflected in
smart decisions is a lot less clear.
Some of this accords quite well with some of the traits
observed in investors. James Montier, of GMO, has in the past
observed that depressed people have a more realistic view of
their own abilities and insights, in stark contrast to
investors. A survey of over 500 professional fund managers found
that 74 percent rate themselves as above average, a surprisingly
high number given the difficulty more than half face in beating
the market.
Perhaps in both investment and company leadership the real
message is that what works in getting the job is quite different
to what works in doing it.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)