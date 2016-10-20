(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By James Saft
Oct 20 Generations yet unborn may someday study
Saudi Arabia's record-setting $17.5 billion bond issue, but not,
probably, because it turns out to be a great investment.
More likely, it could come to epitomize the way investors in
a time of extremely low interest rates became willing to run
multiple, hard-to-fathom risks in exchange for minimal
compensation.
To be clear, from the Kingdom's point of view the deal,
struck on Wednesday, is a resounding success. Not only was it
the biggest emerging market sovereign bond issue ever; it was,
due to very heavy demand, priced at interest rates well below
initial indications and its reception touched off a resounding
rally in Saudi assets.
Yet investors are making loans of up to 30 years to a
kingdom in a dangerous part of the world, with potential
domestic political concerns, huge budget shortfalls and an
economy almost entirely dependent on depressed energy prices
over which it has less and less control.
That's before we get to interest rate risk or the risk that
Saudi Arabia decides not to hold the pegged value of its riyal
against the dollar. Remember, while the Kingdom pumps oil priced
in dollars, it does not print them.
"You are just not being paid enough for the inherent risk
associated with the Kingdom," said Steve Hanke, a professor of
applied economics at Johns Hopkins with long and deep experience
as both an investor and a sovereign economic adviser.
The bond's 30-year tranche yields 210 basis points over
Treasuries, or 4.6 percent, while a five-year portion currently
yields about 2.6 percent. Ten-year bonds yield 3.41 percent.
With the price of oil low and Saudi middle-classes greatly
dependent on often unproductive jobs in government, the Kingdom
racked up a budget deficit last year equal to 15 percent of GDP.
While the bond was touted as helping to foment a sort of
industrial revolution, as it attempts to diversify away from
petrochemicals, the sigh of relief in financial markets was not
based on expectations of future productivity but rather that the
deal can finance about a third of next year's budget deficit.
Even with oil having staged a modest rally with Brent crude
now at $51 per barrel, an International Monetary Fund Report
released on Wednesday said Saudi Arabia would need to achieve an
average price next year of $77.70 per barrel to break even in
fiscal terms. The IMF also sees a fiscal deficit next year equal
to 9.5 percent of output, down from 13 percent this year.
That's just next year. Discounting the risks of energy
prices and new forms of energy (remember shale oil, anyone?) out
to 30 years is quite another matter.
TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN?
While most analysts acknowledge the risks of the uncertainty
of the price of oil for Saudi Arabia, Hanke sees a further and
perhaps more profound risk over the uncertainty of the regime,
arguing that the Saudis' willingness to pump even at low prices
shows in part that they themselves are discounting a non-minimal
chance of losing power over the medium term.
His analysis is that this indicates a preference to bank, or
spend, the value of the Kingdom's natural resources today
because of concerns over who might control them in the future.
"This is a major factor behind the increased maxing out of
capacity in Saudi Arabia," Hanke said in an interview.
"There's a lot of princes who are worried about the future and
they want cash in the pocket now. They want to pump oil - that's
take the money and run. They want to sell the oil company -
that's take the money and run." (here)
Saudi officials are working toward a planned 2018 IPO of
about 5 percent in state oil company Saudi Aramco for something
on the order of $100 billion, part of an ambitious plan to
reduce dependence on energy by 2030. The country is working to
cut back on spending, this week cutting ministerial pay by 20
percent. About two-thirds of working Saudis serve in the
official sector, a statistic illustrating the huge hurdles
facing any economic transformation.
To be sure, with no elections and a long record of tight
control, the ruling House of Saud gives the appearance of
stability. Even putting aside all of the idiosyncratic Saudi
risk this deal carries, perhaps the most obvious and profound is
interest rate risk. While margins float above Treasuries, there
can be no doubt that after years of sub-par growth and
extraordinary monetary policy, investors around the world are
reaching for yield. That sort of herding behavior is
self-perpetuating while it lasts but also self-feeding when it
turns.
Like the Petrobras 100-year bond from earlier this year, the
Saudi $17.5 billion blockbuster has the feel of being one for
the ages.
