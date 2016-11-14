(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Nov 14 In the Trump era the stock market thinks
it smells growth but the bond market is pretty sure whatever
happens will taste like inflation.
Stocks have rallied sharply since Donald Trump won,
but more striking is the sell-off in longer-dated bonds. Since
the election, 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields are
up more than 20 percent to 2.20 percent, and market measures of
where inflation will be in five years have also spiked.
Both stocks and bonds might be right; President-elect Donald
Trump may spur growth via tax cuts and infrastructure spending,
encouraging inflation back up towards historical norms.
For that to happen, a lot of "ifs" have to come through:
Trump needs to want to do what equity investors now
apparently think he wants to do, essentially all of the benign
stuff with none of the nasty trade wars and immigration
crackdowns.
Trump's political partners need to go along with the above.
It all needs to work.
If any of these three fails to come through, we might just
get the inflation without the growth, tax cuts and debt without
stimulus, or infrastructure spending which fails to deliver as
advertised.
"This very move by the markets to price in the reflationary
growth in the future from the Trump victory is initially going
to do the opposite and act as a constraint," said David
Rosenberg, strategist at Gluskin Sheff.
A stronger dollar and higher interest rates will not
re-shore any manufacturing jobs.
"Remember nothing has happened except that a new and
unpredictable president has been elected. The actual growth that
investors are anticipating, whether prescient or not, is still
years away given the legislative work that lies ahead first."
The first question, that of Trump's plans, is the one with
the highest level of uncertainty. While it is one thing to
govern in a less divisive way than you campaign, the idea that
the total Trump package won't include higher barriers to trade
and immigration isn't credible. Trade negotiation partners are
likely to face their own political pressures and be a lot less
compliant than Trump's campaign rhetoric predicts. It isn't hard
to imagine Trump imposing some exemplary tariffs on China or
Mexico, and less hard still to imagine the great extent to which
the bond market will price this into future inflation
expectations.
As for immigration, even the two to three million immigrants
Trump now says he'll deport, rather than the 11 million of the
campaign, amounts to an economic shock. It will be an expensive
exercise and would tighten labor markets. Unless you want to
count wall building as infrastructure this is not the stimulus
the stock market is anticipating. And Mexico will not be selling
another century bond to finance its "contribution" to any wall.
WAGES UP, PROFITS, P/E MULTIPLES DOWN
Wages, already building momentum, would surely rise faster
than inflation as the labor force shrinks. Faster wage rises
have their merits, but will be met by more quickly rising
interest rates and lower company earnings and stock market
earnings multiples.
Congressional Republicans may bend a knee to Trump and go
along with a deficit-expanding package of tax cuts and spending,
but it is also possible that this ends with tax cuts for those
least likely to recycle the money.
"The scope for major stimulus will likely be limited by
deficit concerns. Of course, if we are wrong, the Fed would
probably have to tighten more aggressively than we are
forecasting," Jim O'Sullivan of High Frequency Economics wrote
in a note to clients.
O'Sullivan is already predicting a full percentage point of
Fed tightening by the end of 2017, about double what futures
markets now predict.
Then there are the difficulties inherent in Trump's
infrastructure plan, if it arrives. Trump plans an
infrastructure bank as a means to limit public costs, but as
former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers points out, this
limits projects to those which could make a quick commercial
return and may exclude things like schools and bridges.
Also of concern is the economic impact of drawing millions
of workers into infrastructure work at a time of low
unemployment. It might be work with better longer-term payoffs
for the economy than what workers are now doing but it does
imply rising wages and inflation.
Rosenberg of Gluskin Sheff also doubts that infrastructure
will have the hoped-for impact on the economy at a time of high
debt. U.S. debt under the Trump plan will rise to over 100
percent of GDP over eight years, according to independent
forecasts.
At some point equity markets will catch up to all of this,
as usual far more slowly than bond markets.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)