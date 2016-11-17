(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
Nov 17 The last time emerging markets threw a
tantrum like this the Federal Reserve responded by delaying
planned tapering of its bond purchases.
Well the world is now a less kind and gentle place and given
that emerging markets have thrown themselves out of bed at the
prospect of Trump-led protectionism and inflation, help probably
will not be arriving.
Since Trump's shock victory in the presidential election,
emerging market shares are down 6 percent, emerging
market foreign exchange a similar amount, and emerging market
bonds have tumbled 4 percent.
While the current "Trump tantrum" is reminiscent of the
"taper tantrum" of 2013, when talk by the Fed of tapering bond
purchases caused a deep sell-off particularly among emerging
markets running current account deficits, this time could see a
very different result.
When I was a parent of very young children one controversial
approach to their inevitable sleep problems was the so-called
"Ferber method", after a doctor who advised letting them "cry it
out" and establish their own ability to calm down without
outside help.
Cruel or kind, I cannot say, but finance ministers in
emerging markets may want to reach for their security blankets
because mother Yellen and father Fischer are very likely not
going to be padding down the hall with a warm glass of easier
conditions.
"The carpet has been pulled out from under emerging markets,
and a Trump presidency coupled with higher U.S. yields will
cause investors to reevaluate their emerging markets thesis,"
analysts at Societe Generale led by Guy Stear wrote in a note to
clients.
There are two main, and interrelated reasons the advent of
Trump is terrible news for emerging markets: inflation and
protectionism.
Trump's emphasis, thus far, on stimulus in the form of
infrastructure spending combined with hefty tax cuts looks set
to balloon the deficit to 100 percent above GDP over the coming
eight years. Longer-term bonds have sold off sharply and market
bets on where inflation will be in five years' time also spiked.
And this at a time when the Atlanta Fed wage growth tracker
has touched 3.9 percent, double the Fed's inflation goal and the
highest it has been since the early days of the financial crisis
in late 2008.
The Fed is not only going to raise rates in December, but
may be forced to hike several times next year.
BAD CONDITIONS
Rising interest rates and a rising dollar are both bad for
emerging markets, raising their cost of attracting capital, of
financing their role in the global manufacturing chain, and
lowering the value of exports in local currency terms.
Remember too, emerging markets have benefited from a 30-year
bull market in U.S. bonds.
"More worryingly, if investors are shifting toward the idea
that the secular downtrend in bond yields is over, the
ramifications could be severe," Stear wrote. "Prolonged low
interest rates and unorthodox central bank policies have
undoubtedly caused a misallocation of capital. With return on
investment low and falling in emerging markets, higher yields in
developed markets are once again likely to prove unkind to
emerging market foreign exchange."
The other issue is U.S. protectionism, one of the main
policies Trump advocates, and one which would hit global growth
badly if strongly implemented, and hit emerging markets far
worse.
"My guess is that protectionist policies will be
complemented with tax changes, to minimize the shock on the U.S.
economy." Stephen Jen of hedge fund Eurizon/SLJ Capital wrote to
investors.
"There are of course a lot of uncertainties about when and
how Mr Trump will implement these policies, but there is little
doubt in my mind whether this will be done. This is why
maintaining a short Asian currency position seems to make sense
to me."
In 2013 the "taper tantrum" hit emerging markets hard, but
drew its main force from a fall in U.S. stocks of more than 4
percent in the three days after then Fed chief Ben Bernanke
announced his aim to start cutting back on bond buying in
September. The Fed ultimately delayed tapering until December
and has famously failed to increase rates as soon or by as much
as it has forecast ever since.
This time the news is bad for emerging markets once again,
but U.S. stocks seem to love Trump, with the Dow Jones-
hitting new all-time highs every day since the election. Unless
that changes radically, and even perhaps if it does, the Fed has
less room and less reason to concern itself with pain in
emerging markets.
If U.S. bonds continue to sell off at longer
maturities, emerging market investors too will learn to cry
themselves to sleep.
