(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Jan 16 Equity markets have moved from depending
for support on the "Fed put" to banking on a "Trump put" of
assumed fiscal stimulus, deregulation and tax cuts.
Only one of these two "puts" has a multi-decade track record
of dependability, and it is not the policies or person of the
incoming U.S. chief executive.
Using the financial contract of a put, under which one party
agrees to sell a security at a pre-agreed price to a
counter-party, as a metaphor, the Fed put describes the faith
investors have had that the U.S. central bank would respond to
falls in stock prices with easier money.
That faith has been well earned and well rewarded, as
successive Feds have effectively bailed investors out of pickles
like the dot-com bubble and the great financial crisis which
they might well have otherwise seen coming and avoided, thus
making less potent.
Perhaps it is just that equity investors are used to the
world having their backs, but something analogous seems to have
recently developed, a belief in a Trump put, under which
investors are moving to price in benefits they assume his
policies will bring with scant regard to the costs or risks.
One of the best ways to illustrate this is to look at the
very low levels of volatility in equity markets and the strong
contrast with high and rising trend volatility in foreign
exchange and bonds.
The CBOE VIX index of S&P 500 equity volatility,
sometimes called the "fear gauge", hit its lowest level since
2007 on Friday and is down almost 35 percent since the end of
September. That compares with the strong upward trend in the
Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Index (CVIX) which is now
higher in comparison with the VIX than ever in the 16 years of
available data.
The Merrill Lynch Option Volatility Estimate (MOVE) Index of
bond volatility has also trended higher since the election.
"Equity markets are putting their faith in a batch of new
'puts' and not least the 'Trump put'," Societe Generale
economist Michala Marcussen wrote in a note to clients.
"Given the long list of political events to come, however,
this picture seems all too smooth."
Investors are right to bet that more lax regulation, lower
corporate taxes and a bit of infrastructure spending will be
good for corporate profits and equity valuations. What is far
less clear, and is clearly signaled by foreign exchange and bond
volatility, is exactly how likely those policies are to come
into effect and what risks they and other Trump plans imply.
CAN'T BLAME THE FED THIS TIME
One common argument for the long-term decline in equity
volatility is that same Fed put, the idea being that equities
have become less risky due to the Federal Reserve's demonstrated
willingness to serve as a shock-absorber.
That role may be coming to an end. Trump policies would be
inflationary, particularly restraints on trade like a border
tax. The Fed's new hawkishness clearly reflects this, both in
its apparent willingness to raise interest rates quickly but
also in new and very significant discussion about reducing its
$4 trillion in bond holdings.
"My own criteria would be if we think the economy is strong
enough that we are going to need to do multiple
tightenings...At that time we should be seriously thinking
about reducing the balance sheet," Eric Rosengren, president of
the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, told the Financial Times
last week.
A Fed which is selling bonds is going to raise bond market
volatility, which in turn should make equities, all else being
equal, both less attractive and riskier. The European Central
Bank may face similar pressure by the end of 2017.
This is before we consider the impact of a border tax on the
dollar. A border tax, which makes imports more expensive and
favors exports, has been discussed at 25 percent, a level which
in theory implies a similarly sized boost to the value of the
dollar.
Some of that boost has already happened, but a large
increase in the dollar would destabilize global markets,
something foreign exchange volatility is pointing towards. China
and emerging markets would all be hit hard, with the former
potentially electing to float the yuan and many of the
latter facing financing crunches and sharp recessions.
None of that is a recipe for quiet equity markets, and the
resulting volatility may challenge U.S. valuations even if they
are supported by tax cuts, government spending and a foreign
profits tax repatriation holiday.
Remember too, the Fed is highly unlikely to play the role of
equity market backstop in order to insure investors against the
ill-effects of protectionist policy.
The Trump put may in the end be worth the paper on which it
is not written.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)