(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters)

By James Saft

Jan 26 Supply is tight and unemployment low, but rising mortgage rates and the impact of potentially revolutionary Trump policies could lead to a tough road ahead for the U.S. housing market.

New home sales slumped 10.4 percent in December from the month before, a sharp decline but capping a year in which sales climbed by 12.2 percent, data showed on Thursday. Existing home sales also fell 2.8 percent from November but housing economists were quick to note that this was in part caused by the lowest number of homes on the market since records began in 1999.

Yet despite apparent stability, housing faces threats, both cyclical and extraordinary.

The first and most material, for now, is rising interest rates. Trump's promise of stimulative government spending and tax cuts has moved inflation expectations sharply upwards, something all the huffing and puffing of the world's central bankers could not do in the last nine years.

Benchmark 30-year mortgage rates have risen by more than 15 percent since just before the election, to 4.09 percent, the fastest and steepest rise since the Taper Tantrum of 2013, when expectations that the Fed would tighten rattled markets.

That rise may not be hurting the market yet, in part because it has flushed would-be buyers off of the sidelines.

"In our view, (mortgage) applications have risen because people are rushing to lock in rates, fearing further increase," economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics wrote in a note to clients following the new home sales data.

"If we're right, mortgage applications will soon begin to fall, signaling a poor late spring and summer for the housing market. Homebuilders are very cheerful, but we think there's a very good chance that housing will be the first victim of the Trump reflation story."

With two further 25-basis-point rate hikes from the Federal Reserve likely this year, and three or more not out of the question, at a point very soon quite a few fence-sitters will fall backwards into the rental market rather than jump down to make a home purchase.

A reflationary challenge to house sales is, it must be said, a high-class kind of problem to have. Higher rates tracking stronger economic activity implies offsetting gains in wages and employment.

EXPERIMENTS

It is a suite of policy changes enacted, proposed or discussed by the Trump administration and Republican legislative majority which may pose the biggest threat to housing.

The first, and smallest, is the suspension of a 25-basis-point fee reduction on FHA mortgages which the previous administration had announced. Not earthshaking, but 30,000 to 40,000 buyers will be priced out of the market in consequence, according to the National Association of Realtors. A far greater number, perhaps 750,000, will still buy in 2017 using an FHA mortgage but will pay more for the privilege, exerting slight downward pressure on house prices.

More revolutionary are competing Trump and Republican House plans to double or more the standard income tax deduction to between $24,000 and $30,000. This will make itemizing mortgage interest as a deduction unattractive to more than eight in 10 tax filers.

While a lot of higher-end home owners will still itemize, and still get a subsidy for mortgage borrowing, overall house prices would take a hit. A Federal Reserve study from 2016 estimated that removing all mortgage interest deductions would send house prices 7 percent lower. (here)

The last time house prices fell 7 percent things got ugly.

This brings us to the uncertain future of government-sponsored mortgage entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which are now under government control. In November Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin suggested they should be privatized, implying that their mortgage bonds would no longer be backstopped by public credit. Mnuchin walked that back in his confirmation hearing but the idea of letting the mortgage markets operate as truly free markets is beloved by segments of the Republican Party and will still be debated.

Were that to happen mortgage rates would rise by a full percentage point or more to compensate mortgage investors for the higher risk. Arguably even if Fannie and Freddie remain creatures of government, but if mortgage interest is made less attractive, mortgage rates are going to have to rise anyway, as are mortgage insurance premiums.

Removing the mortgage interest subsidy makes all mortgages much worse credits, because borrowers may soon find themselves looking at 4 or 5 percent falls in the value of the asset.

And guess what: if the tax plans to remove the mortgage subsidy start to take shape investors won't wait. They will want higher rates today, to insure against higher defaults in coming years.

A self-reinforcing downward cycle in house prices is possible.

This, of course, very likely means the policy changes will never happen.

Still, not since the mortgage crisis has the housing market faced this much potential volatility. (Editing by James Dalgleish)