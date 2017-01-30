(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters)
By James Saft
Jan 30 In Donald Trump, investors have at last
got a president every bit as erratic as they so often are.
Perhaps never before has the U.S. had a president whose
policies are so unpredictable and so able to arouse strong
feelings.
In the short term the larger danger, potentially, for
investors if not the country, is not what President Trump does
but how investors react.
We have met the enemy, and he acts a lot like us: he
over-reacts, he follows impulses and he vastly over-rates his
own knowledge and abilities. If he were a hedge fund he'd never
pass even the most elementary due diligence process. Trump
behaves a lot like many of the worst investors, but the trick
will be to not allow him to goad us into blunders.
Given the high likelihood that we can't predict what he will
do, what the effects on the economy and world will be, and
further, what those will do in turn to securities and asset
prices, the Trump presidency is shaping up to be a giant
experiment in behavioral investment folly.
To be sure, this is not to say that Trump policies, to the
extent they are knowable, won't have an impact. They will, and
thus far my view is that in particular his trade ideas will
stoke inflation and dampen longer-term economic growth, a toxic
combination for riskier assets like stocks.
That is quite different than being able to profit from these
views. The risk, and this applies to both those who hate Trump
and those who rate him highly, is that investors will mistake
strong feelings for valid and actionable investment analysis.
"The current prevailing sentiment among investors is that
returns and price behavior in the coming year will be determined
by the actions of President Trump. But this is almost certainly
wrong. We should probably approach him in the same way we do
other global policymakers, i.e. assess the direction and extent
of actual policy decisions as and when they arise, without
getting too caught up in the noise," Steven Andrew at fund
manager M&G Investments wrote in a note to clients.
DERANGEMENT
Plenty of noise there has been, but thus far investors have
indicated that they see Trump as positive for stocks, but
negative for government debt. The S&P 500 is up 9 percent
since the election and 10-year U.S. government note yields
, which move up as bond prices move down, have risen
by more than 40 percent, to 2.48 percent.
"From purely an investment standpoint, however, it is less
clear what further analysis of Trump can yield, other than a
prematurely formed opinion dangerously masquerading as
knowledge," Andrew of M&G wrote.
An investor who makes a big bet on the dollar on the
assumption that a border tax will be enacted and drive the
greenback up is going out on a limb just as much as one who
thinks a border tax is a done deal and will spell disaster for
retailers.
A look at some data on how even highly sophisticated
investors performed the last time passions ran very high about
politics, during the great financial crisis and bank bailout,
illustrates some of the dangers.
An academic study published in 2016 examined hedge fund
returns and linked them to the political donations made by
managers, thus attempting to measure how "Democrat" or
"Republican" funds did. (here)
From December 2008 to September 2009 funds identified as run
by Democrat managers beat those run by Republicans by 72 basis
points per month, an unusually large margin over an otherwise
unrepeated period in the study. This was the critical time in
markets when the stock market was ending its plunge and then
lifting off in a V-shaped rally, fueled in part by Obama
administration stimulus and bank-friendly policies.
The study's authors theorize that Republican managers may
have underperformed in part because their political beliefs
overly influenced their investment decisions. Perhaps they were
suffering from a case of "Obama Derangement Syndrome" just as
some did from "Bush Derangement" years earlier.
There are many differences between today and 2008, and
between Obama and Trump, but you can definitely say that our
current president arouses strong feelings and his policy mix and
management style are a lot more unorthodox.
I'm guessing it's all bad for risk assets, ultimately, but
you'd be wise not to make big bets right about now, either way.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)