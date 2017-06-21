(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
June 21 Some enterprising manager ought to look
into a Long Nice CEOs/Short Jerks hedge fund.
A new UK study find that companies with leaders who show
“psychopathic characteristics” destroy shareholder value,
tending to have poor future returns on equity. (here)
This, coming just a year after a study finding better
operating results at companies with nice leaders, suggests there
may be a viable investment strategy in buying the one and
betting against the other. (here)
Let’s talk about the bad apples first; they are always so
much more interesting.
Psychopathy is a disorder characterized by antisocial
actions, excessive risk taking, egotism and a lack of empathy
and remorse. Sound like any successful CEOs you know?
The UK study doesn’t seek to identify psychopaths per se,
but, examining senior management and company characteristics as
a whole, uses a series of markers which the authors believe are
highly correlated with there being psychopaths in control.
“For 4 out of the 5 proxies (for psychopathy) considered the
relationship with returns is statistically significant. Such
results imply that managerial psychopathic behavior is an
ominous sign of shareholder wealth destruction,” Tomasz
Wisniewski of the University of Leicester, and Liafisu Yekini
and Ayman Omar of Coventry University write.
The study measures the extent to which company annual
reports use words which are aggressive, use self-absorbed
language or show a tendency to blame others, all traits they
theorize reveal psychopathic tendencies. As psychopaths break
rules, they also measure how often companies are caught out in
accounting troubles. As they are thrill seekers, the study looks
at a measure of idiosyncratic company risk, and as psychopaths
lack empathy, the study looks at corporate charitable donations.
The upshot is though psychopaths may have some advantage in
climbing the corporate ladder, once at the top they do
shareholders no favors. Having psychopaths in the executive
suite now points to poor returns in a year’s time, according to
the study.
Psychopathic behavior in the executive suite may not be a
small or isolated problem. A 2011 study of Australian
white-collar managers found that 5.76 percent could be classed
psychopathic and another 10.42 percent dysfunctional with
psychopathic characteristics.
“Overall, the reading of the literature reveals that the
concentration of psychopaths tends to be particularly high in
prisons and boardrooms,” the authors write.
NICE PEOPLE DO FINISH FIRST
All of this accords well with the study last year from
academics at Harvard, the University of Chicago and Stanford,
which found that CEOs who score well for “agreeableness” are
associated with companies which show better operating results.
Nice people, it seems, have a hard time getting ahead but do
good work for those who employ them when they do.
That study looked at the language executives used in
conference calls with analysts, which being unscripted are
perhaps more revealing, and then mapped them to the five major
personality traits of agreeableness, neuroticism,
conscientiousness, extraversion and openness.
In terms of who gets to be a CEO it is not surprising that
the group showed low levels of neuroticism, which is associated
with emotional instability, anxiety and hostility.
While the mean scores for the other four traits were all
more than three times higher than for neuroticism, it is
striking that agreeableness was the fourth highest, with
conscientiousness the highest. In other words, among personality
trait holders only fretful neurotics are less likely to find
themselves in the C-suite than nice people.
“There is a robust negative association between extraversion
and return on assets and cash flow. Similarly, openness is
negatively associated with profitability,” Ian Gow of Harvard
University, Steven Kaplan and Anastasia Zakolyukina of the
University of Chicago and David Larcker of Stanford University
write.
As for agreeable CEOs, they tend to spend less on R&D but
have far and away the strongest positive correlation to return
on assets, both in current and future terms. Earlier research
has posited that agreeable CEOs do well by encouraging
cooperation and less hierarchical structures and cultures. While
that might make a company less “results-orientated” it also
might make it better able to make good medium- and long-term
investment decisions.
Less agreeable CEOs are more likely to be found at firms
which are innovative and take on more risk via the use of
borrowed money. In part, we may be seeing an illustration of the
truism that a small growing company needs a different kind of
leader than an established one.
A remorseless psychopath is no-one’s idea of a good leader,
while having nice people in charge is not simply a matter of
preference.
Investors, and companies, should work harder to weed out the
one and promote the other.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)
)