(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By James Saft
Oct 13 As in medicine, so in banking: we deny
the inevitable, death, at our own expense.
There is a striking parallel between the U.S. health system,
in which there is a marked unwillingness to speak frankly with
dying patients about the costs and benefits of heroic measures,
and the global banking system, in which the largest
too-big-to-fail banks exist in a strange reality in which death
is discussed endlessly but still practically impossible.
Both systems produce perverse outcomes at great and
unnecessary costs. In medicine, our unwillingness to take a
clear eyed view of death's inevitability, leads many to an even
more miserable, protracted end, and one in which outsized
resources are used. In banking, the existence of too-big-to-fail
banks creates private gains at public expense, all while leading
to a mis-allocation of capital in favor of large banks at the
expense of capital markets and, essentially, everyone else.
Despite having been mandated four years ago in the
Dodd-Frank banking reform act, so called living wills, documents
explaining the mechanics of how a big bank could cease to be,
have never arrived in credible form.
"Where are the living wills?" Simon Johnson, economist and
professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology told a panel
held on Sunday by the International Monetary Fund.
"Where are the documents mandated by Congress that are
supposed to show how we will handle the failure of a large
global complex interconnected bank?"
In August the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp. rejected plans put forward by 11 huge U.S. and foreign
banks, with the FDIC deeming them "not credible".
The plans "demonstrate little ability to cope adequately
with failure without some form of government support," FDIC Vice
Chairman Thomas Hoenig said at the time. "The economy would
almost surely go into crisis."
And yet, some leading financiers continue to argue against
the entire concept of living wills.
"I'm against the whole definition of living wills. I think
we need to find ways of keeping people alive," Larry Fink, chief
executive of asset manager BlackRock Inc said at the same panel
at which Johnson argued that they were key.
Keeping people, or banks, alive is great, but doing so
without a clear plan for under what circumstances and how they
would be allowed to die is costly and wrong.
It all puts me in mind of an old Monty Python sketch in
which a kind-hearted king seeks to shelter his young daughter
from reality by outlawing death in his realm, only to see her
forced to take her law-breaking former dog out for a "drag".
THE COST OF CAPITAL
It could be argued that Japan and much of Europe have been
dragging their banks around, at great effort and with little
reward, for years. A system in which banks, even the largest,
are widely and credibly viewed as mortal, will function better
and produce more growth on Main Street as well as Wall Street.
One of the difficulties of the drive for safer banks is that
while many institutions need and want to raise capital, the
price investors are willing to pay for a dollar of given banking
earnings is quite low, both in historical terms and compared to
other industries. It is tough to attract lots of new capital to
an industry which, once it has the capital it needs, will be
less profitable on a per share basis.
Credible living wills may be a key step towards making bank
earnings more valuable to investors, and high levels of capital
more achievable. Once we have clarity on how the largest banks
might die, and how much and of what sort capital they will be
forced to hold, investors will have an easier time pricing the
risks associated with holding their shares. Easier to price
risks generally pay a lower premium than amorphous ones.
"We need to shift banks towards a lower expected return on
equity and less risk," MIT's Johnson said.
Part of the reason bank shares are so cheap is that banks
have a terrible habit of blowing themselves up at irregular
intervals. Investors hate volatility and therefore will pay
more, maybe a lot more, if they believe that banks, heavily and
clearly regulated under well understood rules, are now less
likely to self-destruct.
This is a complex issue, but to the extent that banks
operate in a simpler way, their managers will have a better
chance of controlling self-interested risk-taking by employees,
something which should also make those new lower earnings more
valuable. Thus by operating more safely, we get a virtuous cycle
of predictable outcomes and higher equity prices.
Preparing honestly for death is the first and probably
obligatory step.
(James Saft)