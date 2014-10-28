(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Oct 28 The belief that companies exist solely to
make their owners rich has changed the world, but done so by
failing on its own terms.
Called Shareholder Value Maximization (SVM), this is the
credo finding its origins in the thinking of economist Milton
Friedman, which reduces the complex competing interests and
objectives of companies to one: a rising stock price.
"The world's dumbest idea," investor James Montier of GMO
labeled it in a talk at a CFA Institute event this month.
"As shareholders, be clear: shareholder value maximization has
failed you. We have to consider the wider impact on society." (here)
This debate is at the heart of several disputes raging in
financial markets and is perhaps best exemplified by the fallout
around IBM's disappointing earnings, which serve as an
excellent illustration of the pitfalls of prioritizing the
return of capital, via share buybacks, over longer-term
investment.
The central problem with SVM is that it hasn't demonstrably
achieved its own aim, though it has led to a massive increase in
the share of company resources paid out in compensation to top
executives.
That may be in part because a single-minded obsession with
making quarterly earnings targets leads to systematic
under-investment in new opportunities, something we see in the
marked trend towards a lower rate of capital expenditure and
investment in the economy.
That's because SVM is that terrible and dangerous thing: a
human institution designed by economists who truly believe that
people respond principally and reliably to incentives. Part of
the backstory, Montier argues, is a naive belief during the
1970s in the efficient market hypothesis, the idea that the
market perfectly reflects the underlying reality of the stocks
and bonds it trades.
Taking as its basis the idea that a rising stock was by
definition the best indicator of the successful creation of
value, it then went one step further and married this to the
idea that providing lavish stock- and option-based incentives to
executives would lead to the best decisions and outcomes.
There is only one problem with the whole SVM experiment: the
results.
NICE THEORY, PITY ABOUT THE REALITY
As Montier points out, the value created by companies since
1990, the era of shareholder value maximization, is actually
worse than during the 1940-1990 managerial era, during which
executives were paid in ways true-believing economists said was
'like bureaucrats'. While both periods produced real returns of
about 7 percent a year, the bureaucratic age actually
outperformed by about two percentage points a year when you
isolate yield and growth.
More to the point, SVM has had a malign impact on how
managers in big companies behave, almost certainly because under
this system they are paid to make quarterly numbers in order to
drive up their own takings as much as possible.
While the corporate investment drought post-2008 is one of
the mysteries of the post-crash world, it is actually part of a
long-term trend of lower private investment in the economy.
This is no surprise when you look at a study from Duke
University, which found that CFOs of listed companies are
willing to forgo projects which will produce positive net
present value outcomes in order to make quarterly earnings. In
other words, they feel they are obliged to play the earnings
game even when it means passing on, well, maximizing shareholder
value. (faculty.fuqua.duke.edu/~charvey/Research/Published_Papers/P76_How_do_CFOs.pdf)
A separate study found that publicly traded firms make far
lower investments in response to opportunities than privately
held ones. Public firms in some situations invest only about
half as much. (www.nber.org/papers/w17394)
That neatly dispels the idea that companies aren't investing
because they don't see opportunities. It does suggest that
public companies are setting themselves up, a la IBM, for a
comeuppance. This is closely tied to how executives are paid,
and to the shortened time horizons they feel they have to get
their 'share'.
This also implies a less dynamic and slower-growing economy.
And while equality of outcome is not the responsibility of
investors, you can also argue that SVM, by pouring resources on
top executives, makes an important contribution to the growing
inequality in wealth and income in the U.S. This in turn leads
to less growth, as lower-income people spend a higher proportion
of the money they do get.
Remember too, that shareholders, who were supposed to be the
prime beneficiaries of SVM, simply aren't. Instead it is
insiders who make out, while investors and the economy and
society as a whole suffer.
All of this is actually not an economic problem but a
cultural one, and cultural problems require cultural solutions.
It is time for a return to a managerial culture, with lower
rewards and more longer-term thinking.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)