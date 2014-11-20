(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Nov 20 The Federal Reserve's 2 percent inflation
objective feels more and more like an aspiration or, maybe, like
steadily rising middle-class wages, a nostalgic anachronism.
Policy-makers noted in the minutes from their October
meeting that inflation not only continues to run below the Fed's
longer-run goal but that some markets show investors demanding
less inflation insurance as time passes.
Yet the Fed chooses to reassure us with the following
statements:
"Many participants observed the committee should remain
attentive to evidence of a possible downward shift in
longer-term inflation expectations. Some of them noted that if
such an outcome occurred, it would be even more worrisome if
growth faltered."
Well, yes, growth faltering, as it seems to be doing
elsewhere in the world, and may do in the U.S., would make that
whole inflation issue a bit more sticky.
But it gets better, because the Fed has not just a goal in
mind, but a time frame. Check this out:
"Participants anticipated that inflation would be held down
over the near term by the decline in energy prices and other
factors, but would move towards the Committee's 2 percent goal
in coming years."
In "coming years". Lots of things may come to pass in
"coming years". Jet packs and the Cubs winning the World Series,
to name just two.
So I'll give the Fed credit and agree that yes, we will some
day return to normal inflation. What seems a lot less clear is
when, and through what mechanism, exactly.
After all, a minority of FOMC participants, what the Fed
calls "a few," were warning that inflation might stay below the
objective for "quite some time," another delightfully vague and
contractually meaningless time frame.
And note that the Fed was meeting before the release of the
latest Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey which
showed consumers have the lowest long-term (five-to-10-year)
inflation expectations since the tail end of the recession in
March 2009, at 2.6 percent this month, down 0.2 percentage point
in a month.
Now let's put this in a bit of context. This is not simply
the result of falling energy prices, and thus likely to come out
in the wash in coming years. Inflation as the Fed best measures
it has been below target for two and a half years and is only
1.4 percent.
PERSISTENCE IS A VIRTUE UNTIL IT ISN'T
And remember too that we've had six years of extraordinary
monetary policy, the vast majority of which is still in place
subsequent to the taper of bond buying. While many are called
out, rightly, for warning that QE would cause inflation which
never came, the fact that so little did persist raises
uncomfortable questions.
All of this non-inflation is happening with job growth
actually in quite peppy territory. Unemployment is only 5.8
percent for the first time in six years and the economy keeps
creating 200,000-plus jobs per month.
So how exactly the Fed will manage to raise rates "in coming
years," presuming we won't see a hike in December, remains
unclear. Not only did the minutes show sensitivity to low
inflation, but also to the rather minor turmoil seen recently in
financial markets. If that scares them, just wait until risk
investors actually think we might see a hike within a current
bonus cycle.
So, as it has been for a while, the Fed will play for time.
"In light of uncertainties over the inflation outlook, the
FOMC was concerned to convey in the language of the post-meeting
statement that any decision regarding the timing of the first
increase in the federal funds target range would be
data-dependent," Stephen Lewis, Chief Economist at ADM Investor
Services in London, wrote in a note to clients.
Any ideas as to how they get to a place where they might
hike? "One member," unnamed but possibly Minneapolis Fed
President and dove Narayana Kocherlakota, made noises about
stronger forward guidance to undergird the inflation target,
according to the minutes.
Why exactly that would work when all the rest hasn't is left
up to us, imagination-dependent, as it were.
None of this is to say that the U.S. is Japan, trapped by a
declining population in a recessionary and deflationary future.
One can only imagine what our economy would look like if we
had a similar attitude to immigration as does Japan.
But it is reasonable to ask if there are forces at work,
probably global and quite possibly featuring the debt load,
which make the current suite of policy tools ill-suited to the
tasks on which they are being used.
Monetary policy, in other words, is easy to enact, unlike
fiscal policy.
