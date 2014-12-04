(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Dec 4 A liquidity trap and a realistic threat of
both recession and deflation: if the euro zone were any other
major economy, official buying of government bonds would have
started some time ago.
And yet, while Mario Draghi seemingly moves half the
distance to outright quantitative easing with every European
Central Bank meeting and major speech, somehow he, and the euro
zone, never quite arrive.
Draghi took pains on Thursday to both justify quantitative
easing and give observers reason to believe it was coming. Not
only did the ECB upgrade to "intends" to expand its balance
sheet to 3 trillion euros, as against its earlier "expecting"
this would happen, but it slashed forecasts for growth and
inflation.
"Early next year the governing council will reassess the
monetary stimulus achieved and the outlook for price
developments," Draghi said at the post-announcement news
conference. "We will also evaluate oil price developments."
Despite widely reported German objections to QE, Draghi went
on to imply that it would happen anyway.
"Do we need to have unanimity to proceed on QE or can we
have a majority? I think we don't need unanimity," he said.
Despite justifiable uncertainty about how well QE works and
with what side-effects, a look at the revised forecasts, and a
consideration of the paucity of other alternatives, makes the
case clear. The ECB now sees inflation of just 0.7 percent next
year, about a third of its 2.0 percent target. Growth is now
forecast at 1 percent in 2015, down a chunky 0.6 percentage
point from earlier projections.
And while cheaper energy will help growth, those dangerously
low inflation forecasts were made when oil was about 20 percent
more expensive, implying that they are substantially too high
still. There is a genuine risk that the euro zone sees outright
deflation at some point in the next year.
But still the announcement of a QE program will wait at
least until January and very likely until March, giving Draghi
time not only to consider new data but also to overcome
objections that it constitutes direct financing of member states
and is thus a violation of its mandate. The ECB's January
meeting will also fall after the European Court of Justice's
advocate general issues an opinion on the Outright Monetary
Transactions program of secondary market bond purchases. This
may give some parameters within which Draghi will wish to keep.
STRUCTURE AND CULTURE
The reasons for delay are structural and cultural, which is
to say they have the same cause. The euro, by design, is an
uneasy and conflicted union and the power at its heart, Germany,
is simply not comfortable with the ways in which it has tied
itself to the others.
An unintended side effect of German opposition to buying up
sovereign debt is that it may nudge the ECB towards even more
unconventional steps.
"Put differently, the opposition to the purchases of
relatively safe sovereign bonds forces the ECB to purchase much
more unconventional assets such as ABS and potentially corporate
bonds," Christian Schulz, senior economist at Berenberg Bank,
wrote in a note to clients.
There is no doubting it: QE picks winners. Some people or
entities benefit more by it, depending on how QE is structured
and what is bought.
The irony is that these concerns about the constitutionality
of the ECB effectively financing member states by buying their
bonds makes the case for other assets stronger. As a result the
ECB seems slightly more likely to buy corporate bonds rather
than sovereign ones, or perhaps slightly more likely to increase
the proportion of corporate bonds to sovereigns if they do both.
Thus the ECB will pick winners with more granularity. Large
companies, which are more likely to have access to capital
markets, will benefit more. Those concerns should rightly be
secondary given the dire conditions within the euro zone
economy.
The broader question is whether all of this will be enough
to make a substantial difference. There simply isn't enough ABS
and corporate debt to have a huge impact if the ECB is going to
present the QE effort as a portfolio including sovereign debt
but not dominated by it.
This makes the case for reform, which Draghi constantly
stresses, and, frankly, for the kind of fiscal stimulus we
shouldn't expect.
As fiscal stimulus won't arrive in more than symbolic
amounts, and as reforms will take their time in happening and
being felt, the delay in buying up sovereign bonds is a major
ongoing mistake.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
