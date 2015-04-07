(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 7 U.S. employment growth is slowing, the
economy may have, in a tough winter, been at stall speed, and
the financial markets like it.
That's right: Friday's underwhelming U.S. jobs report,
showing just 126,000 positions created in March, led not to the
expected Easter Monday selloff in risk assets but to a rally.
Strikingly, this is in a context in which a relatively new
statistic from the Atlanta Fed, which attempts to measure growth
in real time, is now estimating first-quarter GDP advancing by
just 0.1 percent, much below most forecasts. (here)
So, are investors pleased at the potential for slack growth,
or are they looking through the data from frigid days to a
warming as the dividend from lower energy prices begins to gets
spent?
As so often, the driver may not be the fundamentals but how
they affect the turning of the monetary spigots, now gushing
amply but expected to slow later this year when the Federal
Reserve begins to raise interest rates.
New York Fed President Bill Dudley in a Monday speech was
careful not only to say that the timing of the first hike was
tied to the strength of upcoming data, a bit of boiler plate
which is always true, but went on to hedge about the more
important rate of ascent at which rates may travel.
"For financial markets, the likely path of short-term rates
after lift-off is just as important as the timing of lift-off,"
Dudley said.
"Here, I anticipate that the path will be relatively
shallow. Headwinds in the aftermath of the financial crisis are
still in evidence, particularly the diminished availability and
tougher terms for residential mortgage credit."
That's the sort of dog-whistle which gets them drooling on
Wall Street, and markets duly, and obligingly, went up after
Dudley spoke. Dudley's words imply, though they do not promise,
that the future path of rate rises will be closer to what the
markets expect, slow and gradual, rather than what the Fed
itself has forecast. Indeed financial markets are betting that
rates are only about 1 percent by the end of 2016, as against
the Fed's median forecast of 1.875 percent, much less its
official estimate of 3.75 percent for the longer run.
IN THE LONG RUN
Lower rates for longer are attractive to investors even if,
if you follow the logic of Yellen and Dudley's arguments, they
come courtesy of something you could call either post-crisis
ennui or secular stagnation.
These are possibilities not to be dismissed, but perhaps the
more interesting question is what happens if, as the passing of
time dictates, the "longer run" and normality come sooner than
risk investors hope.
Remember, the Fed has shown itself to be very sensitive to
the animal spirits of financial markets. As it moves towards a
rate hike, even a delayed and singular one, it will want to make
sure that it reassures investors. Sounding optimistic about
being able to normalize rates, in anything other than a
theoretical sense, accomplishes little now and would arguably
tighten conditions too soon.
Still, the overall picture on the labor market, March's
disappointments aside, is not too bad. Unemployment claims
continue to be low and payroll taxes collected by the government
are running about 5 percent above where they were this time last
year.
Unemployment held steady at 5.5 percent, as compared to the
5 to 5.2 percent rate the Fed thinks the economy can have
without sparking unwanted inflation. There isn't too much room
for many more good months like we've seen previous to March
before unemployment's trajectory into next year looks decidedly
inflationary.
And, even in a weak month, wage growth was respectable,
which argues for strong general conditions outside of areas
affected by weather or by the sudden downturn in energy
production.
The central thesis for a strong remainder of the year rests
on the idea that consumers will begin to spend their energy
savings, as may be implied by decent recent sales and lease
figures for automobiles, and that the series of wage increases
at the bottom end of the employment scale (Wal-Mart, McDonald's)
will prove a trend rather than a public relations effort.
If that happens the Fed will have a different problem. Its
own estimates of where rates will be in future won't look so
unreasonable to the market any more, which will react by selling
investments which would be hurt by higher interest rates and a
bit of inflation.
As that description covers pretty much everything, the
reaction to good news, if it comes, may be strong.
