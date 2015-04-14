(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 14 One hundred years is a long time to be
a lender to Mexico, as those who remember the 1980s, a decade
during which it was mostly in default, will tell you.
One hundred years is arguably an even longer time to hold
euros, a flawed single currency with a short history and a
non-minimal chance of a changing lineup, not in decades but
potentially, considering Greece, in a matter of months.
That's what makes Mexico's highly successful offering last
week of 1.5 billion euros of debt due in March 2115, carrying a
yield of only 4.2 percent, so fascinating.
The sale reflects positive developments, notably Mexico's
long-term development as something a cut above the old concept
of an emerging market; reasonably well managed fiscally, with
stable growth and having an increasingly flexible economy.
But by any measure, the deal is unprecedented: the sale of
100-year debt, in euros, a foreign and beleaguered currency, by
Mexico reflects not simply the triumph of globalization and
markets but an extraordinary willingness by investors to take on
risk in exchange for a bit of extra yield.
That willingness, driven by very low global interest rates
and by the bond-buying program of the European Central Bank, has
brought on truly incredible financing conditions. Huge swaths of
the sovereign debt in the euro zone trades at negative interest
rates, and more than two thirds of euro corporate debt yields
less than 1 percent.
So first, the positive. Mexico's timing is superb and there
is a lot to be said for locking in funds for 100 years when
interest rates are at multi-generational lows. As treasury
management, this is an achievement. Mexico also seems a far
better bet than it was 10 years or more ago to manage itself
prudently. Standard & Poor's raised its foreign currency rating
to BBB+ last year, and cites, among other things, Mexico's
decision to open up its energy industry to foreign investment, a
move which will make its sclerotic oil industry bigger, more
efficient and a better long-term generator of tax takings.
Still Mexico has current-day battles with drug trafficking,
violence and corruption and has a pretty poor 100-year record as
a borrower. Not only was it in default during the peso crisis of
the 1980s but another default, prompted by World War I in 1914,
was only really cured in 1942. While Mexico is not what it was
then, when lending money for 100 years it is fair to take the
long view.
THREATS AND MORE THREATS
So while it is easy to understand the attraction of 100-year
money at 4.2 percent interest from Mexico's perspective, the
proposition is a bit harder to justify from the point of view of
the investors lending the money. Mexico is borrowing in a
currency it can't print, a risk-reward tradeoff which usually
works but when it doesn't spells disaster.
Much of the demand was reported to have come from euro
zone-based institutions, insurers and the like, who presumably
have both very long-term liabilities they are trying to match
but also highly stable and diversified portfolios. For an
insurer who will have to make claim payments in euros, this bond
is at least matched in that way to their risks.
Mexico's bond, at 4.2 percent, is a lot richer than lending
money to Austria until 2062 at about 1 percent, though it must
be noted that Austria, as part of the euro, can tax in the
currency it owes and is backstopped, in theory at least, by the
European Central Bank.
Financial markets make second-by-second analyses of risk,
but again buyers of this bond (or their heirs) may live to
wonder at their willingness to lock themselves for 100 years
into a euro which faces many challenges. For now most market
focus is on the value of the euro against the surging dollar,
but over a century there are plenty of opportunities for more
serious issues.
Also, the very factor, minuscule interest rates, which makes
selling this bond so attractive to Mexico, implies high risks
for investors. The longer you lend money for a fixed rate, the
bigger the impact on the value of the bond if interest rates
rise or fall. This, called duration risk, is highly asymmetric
right now and stacked against investors. While interest rates
can go negative, as we see, history indicates that they will
probably, ultimately, go up.
To be sure, many of these fears may never come to pass: the
euro may hold together and hold its value, and Mexico may enjoy
uninterrupted stability and prosperity.
Never? Never in a hundred years do I hear you say?
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)