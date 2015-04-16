(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 16 Bubbles are a bit like the weather:
everyone complains but no one does anything about them.
That's one interpretation of the most recent survey of fund
managers by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which found growing
conviction that both global stocks and bonds are over-valued and
that "equity bubbles" represent the biggest tail-risk they face.
The proportion who think both stocks and bonds are overvalued,
compared to those who don't, is the biggest since at least 2003,
when the data begins. (here)
Survey respondents, who collectively manage nearly $400
billion, even show a strong awareness of the factor most likely
to bring overvaluation crashing down: 85 percent believe the
Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates this year.
And yet, despite having a reasonable handle on both where we
are in markets and where we may well be going, evidence is
extremely thin on the ground that fund managers are acting on
their beliefs.
Since the survey was conducted, markets have only carried on
in the same general direction they've been traveling in recent
months: stock markets going up and bond yields going down.
Take Etsy, for example, as the online marketplace
for handmade goods saw its stock price nearly double after
Thursday's already headily valued initial public offering. At a
market cap of about $3.5 billion, the company, which, natch,
makes no profits, is trading on about a 32 price-to-sales ratio.
Or look at shares in China, if you have the stomach. Despite
its economy coming off the boil, shares have been on a headlong
rush higher in recent months. The Shanghai stock exchange has
more or less doubled in a year, the trailing price-earnings
ratio of the small-cap ChiNext index is approaching triple
digits, well it is 90, and margin borrowing is up 30 percent
this year alone.
And that is just stocks, which fewer fund managers consider
to be overvalued than bonds. In bond markets, Mexico, which has
been in default for about a third of the last century, just sold
a 100-year bond. Denominated in euros. You know, the currency
which may soon be having a bit of a lineup change.
So while you can earn 27 percent in annual interest on a
10-year Greek bond, the average yield on the entire German
government bond universe just dropped below zero. I've heard of
high-yield bond funds but have yet to get the marketing material
for the 'Guaranteed Loss Held To Maturity Bond Fund.'
GREATER FOOLS AND CAREER RISK
Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at BofA
Merrill Lynch, has a pretty good handle on what's going on.
"April's survey offers further proof that global investors
are front-running global monetary policy," Hartnett said.
Front-running, just between us guys, means trading in
anticipation of the actions of a counterparty, often a client.
What investment managers are doing is betting that they will be
smart enough to profit from the actions of a greater fool until
such time as the fool wises up or switches tactics.
The difference between this market mania and the last couple
is that the greater fool now isn't some day-trading stock picker
or even a house flipping, cash-out refinancing mogul, but global
central banks. That's the best kind of greater fool to have: one
with a printing press.
Fund managers 'know' the ECB is going to carry on buying
euro zone debt just as they 'know' the Federal Reserve will
later this year start to hike. What they think is that they will
get out in time. They figure that, unlike our day-trading or
house-flipping friends, global central banks will actually tell
us when they plan to stop backing the market.
And so maybe they will. And so maybe we will understand them
when they do. And so maybe we will exit the building before the
greater fool stops buying.
Still, making complex valuation assessments and then totally
ignoring them in favor of second-guessing a cadre of bureaucrats
is a heck of a way to make a living, much less add value for
clients. You can't help but think of Ben Bernanke, who this week
made the transition fully, no longer a bureaucrat but instead a
second-guesser employed by a hedge fund.
Remember too that money managers, with a few anomalies
excepted, aren't paid to stand back from bubbles, which
admittedly are suspected far more often then they are popped.
Fund managers are paid to beat their benchmarks, and while
the market is going up, it takes an unusual person to stay off
the dance floor.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
