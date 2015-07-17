(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
July 17 China may be throwing its all at the
stock market not because that is its most important problem, but
it's the one Beijing can most easily, if ham-handedly, control.
Intimidating short-sellers is, after all, a lot easier, and
cheaper, than breathing life into a sagging housing market
suffering chronic (and worsening) over-supply.
Allowing people to pledge their houses as collateral for the
purchase of more shares is easier than managing the transition
from over-investment to, well, whatever comes after.
Suspending trading in major issues, trapping investors, is
easier, and quicker, than addressing the ways in which pledged
shares are part of the expanding web of indebtedness in China.
China's resolve to overawe markets into rising seems to
harden daily.
Chinese media reported on Friday that the state-run China
Securities Finance Corp. (CSF) had received 1.3 trillion yuan
($209 billion) in loans from banks, money which in turn will be
made available for stock purchase loans through brokers.
Last week the CSF, not satisfied with rules that since last
year have allowed brokers to issue short-term debt to fund
margin loans for stock purchases, took the decision to allow
those loans themselves to be securitized and sold to free up
more capital for - yes that's right - more margin loans.
All of this is most impressive, and though as policy it is
deeply flawed and will have very high longer-term costs, in the
shorter term it seems to be achieving something close to its
aim. The Chinese stock market, if such it can still be called,
has stabilized, with the Shanghai composite index
closing Friday at 3,957. That counts as an improvement, being up
13 percent from July's lows, though down well over 20 percent
from June's peak.
But given the power China has put into the exercise, this
hardly counts as a rousing success. Two weeks ago 21 brokers,
presumably under inducement from authorities, pledged to
continue to buy shares until the Shanghai index regained 4,500.
But it remains below 4,000.
HOUSING, DEBT AND OVER-INVESTMENT
China's effort to control its stock market is best seen in
the context of the difficulties it faces in controlling the rest
of its economy, which present problems just as deep but require
solutions that may be much more difficult to engineer, or to
endure.
"In our opinion, China's combination of a triple bubble
(with the third-biggest credit bubble, the biggest investment
bubble and second-biggest real estate bubble of all time)
remains the biggest risk to the global economy," Credit Suisse
strategists led by Andrew Garthwaite wrote in a note to clients.
Take housing. Despite falling prices and despite sky-high
valuations, with Beijing and Shanghai buyers paying average
prices that are more than 20 times average incomes, supply
continues to flow unabated. Housing starts in China are running
at 12 percent above demand, according to a Credit Suisse
estimate, and 18 percent of completed homes become vacant.
It is not at all surprising that a housing bubble has gone
hand-in-hand with a credit bubble, one that Credit Suisse calls
the third-biggest they've seen, behind only Spain and Ireland
during the last lamentable excess. The ratio of private sector
debt to GDP is not only nearly 200 percent, but the rate of
ascent has risen very steeply since 2011, taking it 40 percent
above trend. Bank for International Settlements research has
found that many financial crises are proceeded by credit rising
by only 10 percent above trend.
Investment as a percent of output is now running at 44
percent, compared with the peak of 36 percent in Japan in the
early 1970s when it was rapidly industrializing. China
recognizes that investment-led growth is a process with a finite
limit, and that its economy must transition to one with higher
consumption and services as opposed to exports and the laying of
concrete over ground.
Given the excesses in China's economy, and the opaque but
undoubted links between its banking system, its web of private,
public and quasi-public debts and the stock market, a plunge
must have been nothing short of terrifying for authorities. Debt
fault lines, as we've seen in other economies, run deeply but
can cause much damage.
The reaction to the stock market crash may not be so much a
matter of injured prestige, but of looking at the moving pieces
and moving those over which China has most control.
If there is one lesson of the last financial crisis, it is
that it is easier to manipulate financial markets and hope
reality conforms than to try and change reality and wait for
financial markets to catch up.
China has learned this point well.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by Dan Grebler)