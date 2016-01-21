(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 21 Wars don't always end with treaties;
developments at the European Central Bank show how the war on
low inflation may end when the loser declares victory and goes
home.
ECB chief Mario Draghi on Thursday vowed a strong defense of
the bank's 2 percent inflation target, a goal it and other
central banks have been signally unable to meet.
Giving a nod to both dropping energy prices and to continued
falls in market-based measures of inflation expectations,
Draghi, speaking after the ECB left interest rates on hold, with
one hand worked to downgrade expectations of inflation while
with the other suggested strong action.
"So now these conditions have worsened and I think the
credibility of the ECB would be harmed if we were not ready to
review and possibly reconsider our monetary policy stance when
we will have full information," Draghi said in remarks
indicating that further loosening is a very live possibility at
the next ECB meeting in March.
Stressing there were "no limits" on the scope of ECB
actions, if within its mandate, Draghi also called, yet again,
for support from fiscal policy and structural reform.
What's remarkable is not that Draghi is talking about
further measures - after all he and his predecessors have been
doing this for years, all the while watching inflation fluctuate
below the 2 percent target. Euro zone inflation now stands at
0.2 percent and, given energy prices, will soon fall into
negative territory.
What's remarkable is that Draghi is doubling down on meeting
his 2 percent goal, later, against a backdrop of credible
criticism of the underlying idea and mechanism of inflation
targets.
Otmar Issing, the former chief economist of the ECB, argued
for pushing back the amount of time it allows itself for meeting
the 2 percent goal.
"There is a lot to be said for pushing back that time
horizon a fair bit," Issing told the financial daily
Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published Thursday.
Issing is quite right that failure to deliver undermines
credibility, but so can changing the benchmarks.
Former Bank of England head Mervyn King and economist Marvin
Goodfriend in a review of Swedish monetary policy released on
Tuesday made a similar point, only more strongly.
"Where, in the opinion of the Executive Board, it is
appropriate to deviate for a while from targeting inflation some
two years ahead, the Riksbank shall explain its reasons and
defend them" to parliament, the commissioned report said.
King and Goodfriend also argued not only for using an
inflation measure that overlooks mortgage costs but also for a
review of the inflation target every decade.
The report also recommended revisiting the inflation target
every 10 years.
To be sure, the Riksbank famously tightened too quickly
after the financial crisis and then eased too slowly but the
fact remains that having failed to meet its mandate for an
extended time we are now discussing, at least in part,
measurement issues.
POLITICS ARE COMPLICATED
While acknowledging that it will take longer to get to 2
percent, or declaring oneself willing to tolerate higher
inflation down the road to get there, may be reasonable given
the evidence, it does not inspire confidence.
The risk of more shock and awe from central banks is that
strong moves increasingly get lower responses from financial
markets. But there is a similar risk embedded in acknowledging
changing inflation dynamics by changing targets: it feels out of
control.
"We think at some point, there will be a need for the ECB,
or politicians (!), to consider what the appropriate target for
ECB should be if the target keeps getting missed," economist
Anatoli Annenkov of Societe Generale wrote in a note to clients.
"We expect this discussion to continue in the coming years
and we see reasons why the ECB should task its committees with
the question, seeing that it was 13 years ago since the 'aim'
was formulated."
These are, of course, ultimately political discussions and
they are very difficult ones for central bankers to have openly
without inviting threats to their independence, their
credibility, or both.
The underlying reality is that most of the players in this
game, politicians not least, endowed central banks with supposed
powers that were actually far beyond their grasp. While this is
easier to see in a small economy like Sweden, one need only turn
to Japan to get another excellent example of the limits of
monetary policy.
Draghi is exactly right that more of the heavy lifting
should be done by politicians via structural reform and fiscal
policy.
Yet, sensible as it may be, if financial markets ever come
to believe that central banks are acknowledging the limits of
their power, they will react violently.
Declaring victory and going home changes the meaning of both
"victory" and "home".
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
