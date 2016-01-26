(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Jan 26 The idea that the Federal Reserve stands
as a kind of unpaid insurance agent to investors faces a stern
test this week.
With the Fed signaling four rate hikes this year but the
market betting there will only be one, the U.S. central bank
faces two-way pressure when it announces policy after its
meeting ends on Wednesday: to show that it is aware that things
have changed, perhaps for the worse, in the opening weeks of the
year, while keeping its options open and its power respected.
Investors will be hoping for confirmation of the "Fed put,"
the concept that it will ease conditions when investors face
losses and volatility. Worries about slow growth and debt in
China, as well as slowing global trade, have hit global
financial markets hard, sending U.S. stocks to their
worst January ever, down 7 percent.
Certainly there is a growing disconnect between what Fed
projections indicate and how markets are pricing their likely
moves. Futures prices now indicate a 70 percent chance that the
Fed either keeps rates unchanged or hikes by 25 basis points
once this year, according to data from CME Group, an outcome
given less than a 1-in-3 chance a month ago.
"Officials will probably want to acknowledge the extra
uncertainty raised by recent 'financial and international
developments,' but they will likely also want to avoid
encouraging the perception that a relatively modest bout of risk
aversion in markets or mixed signals from the data will promptly
change their outlook in a major way," Jim O'Sullivan of High
Frequency Economics wrote in a note to clients.
Unless you are looking for a loan to do some fracking in
North Dakota, financial conditions in the U.S. are not
particularly tight. Mortgage loans are inexpensive and the
market for college and auto loans both seem to be making
optimistic assumptions about the market for aged cars and more
skilled workers six or seven years from now.
Therefore it would be hard for the Fed to build much of a
case for turning more cautious based on financial markets. They
have a quasi-mandate to maintain financial stability, but what
we have experienced looks like nothing more than an appropriate
re-pricing of risk in light of falling commodity prices and
sagging inflation.
GLOBAL MATTERS
To say the Fed touched off this re-pricing in December when
it raised interest rates for the first time in a decade is not
to say that it is for them to restore the old status quo. An
enterprise that is imperiled by interest rates of 0.50 percent
rather than 0.25 is one which was probably doubtful anyway.
What we are likely to see then is two things: one an
acknowledgement of the international situation and secondly, a
nod to declining inflation expectations.
When the Fed surprised markets in September by not hiking it
made reference to international developments, which was broadly
taken to mean the market turmoil in China.
There is both justification and danger in the Fed citing
China as pretext for caution about interest rates. Surely ebbing
Chinese demand is helping to suppress commodity prices, dealing
difficulty to emerging market economies and those who mine and
drill. That's a real negative for global and U.S. growth.
Yet China is a problem which is highly unlikely to be
resolved anytime soon, both in terms of its market stability or
its long-term transition to domestic consumption, so if the Fed
talks about "global" issues too much it somewhat takes its own
initiative away.
Both Bill Dudley of the New York Fed and James Bullard of
the St Louis Fed have remarked in the past two weeks their
concerns that inflation expectations are drifting further below
the Fed's 2 percent target. Market-based measures showing where
investors bet inflation will be over the next five years are
very close to all-time lows. Arguments that markets are
distorted by hedging activity are undermined by the fact that
surveys of consumers also show they expect quite low inflation,
not just this year, but over the next five or 10 years.
That's disturbing, but again perhaps low inflation is simply
a problem the Fed and the rest of us will have to live with.
While the evidence that the Fed does go out of its way to
keep investors cheerful is fairly strong, what is a lot less
clear is if this is a sustainable or successful approach to
managing interest rates.
The "Fed put" may be one of those muscles which gets weaker
if you overuse it.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)