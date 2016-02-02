(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
Feb 2 Japan may in the end follow its own advice
to China, by implementing capital controls.
What is now essentially a currency war in which China, Japan
and others fight over the limited supply of external demand may
eventually cause dislocations that make highly unorthodox steps
like capital controls palatable.
Japan on Friday announced negative interest rates, a move
clearly calculated to drive down the value of the yen and
raise the price of financial assets. While the move is justified
by the Bank of Japan's fight against deflation, the underlying
cause of the new policy is the tidal wave of capital coming out
of China, driving down the yuan and hurting
Japan and its Asian trading partners.
Witness the extraordinary scene of BOJ governor Haruhiko
Kuroda advocating at Davos that, for China, "capital controls
could be useful to manage the exchange rate, as well as the
domestic monetary policy, in a consistent and appropriate way."
For a paid-up member of the developed market global central
banking elite to advocate capital controls is a bit like a
minister advising a parishioner to do a deal, temporary of
course, with the devil to plug a cash-flow gap. The
International Monetary Fund and others have become less
doctrinaire about the use of capital controls, gates against the
free flow of money in and out of an economy, but Kuroda's
advocacy of stronger capital controls is a measure of the
seriousness of the situation. China is burning rapidly through
its reserves, but weakness in the yuan is self-perpetuating and
damaging for Japan, among others.
Japan's move to negative rates is unlikely to spark a
revival in bank lending; instead it will give banks and others
an incentive to sell their yen bonds and buy overseas assets,
thereby driving down the value of the yen. Right now the BOJ is
buying bonds faster than the government is issuing them,
becoming the nation's de facto financier of first and last
resort.
To be sure, that state of affairs can long continue, but the
distortions that negative interest rates introduce, or make
worse, in the financial system may ultimately put Japan in a
corner where capital controls seem attractive.
Carl Weinberg, economist of High Frequency Economics, points
out that the fall in interest rates will cause huge problems for
Japanese banks, insurers and pension funds with very long-term
liabilities, which will be unable to replace existing bonds as
they mature with ones that yield enough to allow them to satisfy
their obligations.
NO EXIT
That leaves the Japanese with few natural buyers of
government bonds other than the BOJ.
"This means the BoJ can never stop buying Japanese
government bonds without defunding the government. There is no
exit strategy from QE that does not wipe out the public
finances," Weinberg wrote in a note to clients.
"The only way this scheme can force money to stay in Japan
and to go to work at negative interest rates is if the
government imposes capital controls to throttle investment
abroad. That may be next."
There is, of course, the possibility that Japan's economy
recovers, sending interest rates higher and ultimately
encouraging money to return home to fund what might be a slowly
reducing need for finance. That's the theory, but thus far the
record of negative rates is not encouraging, even before we
consider that Japan, with a dwindling population and no appetite
for immigration, faces very difficult issues in fostering growth
and inflation. Surely it is also worth noting that the recent
past is littered not just with failed Japanese initiatives to
restore growth and inflation, but also with the losses of
investors who bet the nation would face a capital crisis.
China's own situation adds markedly to the complexity and
difficulty of Japan's.
China is exporting deflation through dropping demand and
outbound capital. China might erect more gates to outbound
capital, but can only do so by losing some of its ability to
stimulate demand at home. Needless to say, Japan's move makes a
tit-for-tat response from China more likely.
Little wonder that people are now harking back to the Plaza
Accord, a 1985 joint currency intervention by the U.S. and other
industrial nations to depreciate the dollar against the yen and
the German mark. Whether this would take the form of an agreed
devaluation of the yuan, as advocated by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, or of the dollar, as outlined by Deutsche Bank, is
unclear.
Suffice to say that stuff is getting weird, and the range of
possible outcomes appears to get wider and wider.
