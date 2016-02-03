(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 3 Two thirds of hedge funds create genuine
value through contrarian strategies, choosing well among cheap
and beaten-down stocks, according to a new study of their
holdings.
In contrast, two thirds of mutual funds are playing the
momentum game, buying what's gone up and selling what seems to
be going down. These mutual funds, in contrast to contrarian
hedge funds, aren't really earning their keep.
The study, released in January, is ground-breaking,
according to its authors, because it relies on 13F filings,
which are holdings disclosures that money managers above a
certain size are obliged to release to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
That not only allows for funds to be sorted between styles
based on what they actually do, it also eliminates many of the
pitfalls of hedge fund performance management statistics, which
rely on voluntary reports of returns.
"Contrarian hedge funds' success derives from their
managers' superior stock-picking skills - the ability to pick
the right losers among stocks with similar characteristics,"
write Mark Grinblatt of UCLA, Gergana Jostova of George
Washington University, Lubomir Petrasek of the Federal Reserve
Board and Alexander Philipov of George Mason University. (here)
"We find performance persistence only among outperforming
hedge funds - there is no evidence of performance persistence
among underperforming hedge funds and outperforming or
underperforming mutual funds and other institutional investors."
The study examined 13F filings from a 1998-2012 sample
period, and included analysis of 589 unique mutual fund advisors
and 1,342 hedge fund advisors.
Contrarian hedge funds outperformed a passive benchmark by
2.4 percentage points a year using returns adjusted for size,
the book-to-market of stocks involved and momentum. Two thirds
of that outperformance came from buying, as opposed to selling
stocks.
Turning to mutual funds, two thirds follow a momentum
strategy, meaning they try to surf along with the waves of
stocks' movements. These funds tend to stay with this style.
Momentum mutual funds do outperform contrarian mutual funds,
while contrarian hedge funds outperform all groups including
momentum hedge funds.
Momentum is a well-known and much studied anomaly in
financial markets but it looks as if mutual funds following it
are adding little. Once you adjust their returns for the effects
of momentum, a momentum index return, if you like, momentum
mutual funds do about as well as their mutual fund contrarian
peers.
And momentum mutual funds themselves are doing little better
than if they followed a naive index-like momentum strategy,
adding just 2 basis points of extra return per quarter.
MAKING A MARKET
Hedge funds in the study also did a fairly good job of
market timing at crucial turning points, according to the
findings of the study, again in contrast to mutual funds. Having
been "fairly neutral" during much of the run-up in stocks in the
dotcom bubble, hedge funds in the study turned strongly
contrarian in the second half of 2000. Similarly in the latter
stages of the housing bubble, they became far more contrarian
between the end of 2006 and end-2008. Mutual funds intensified
momentum trades between mid-2007 and mid-2008.
While I am skeptical about the benefits of hedge funds, this
study, in using 13F filings, avoids a lot of the common errors
of studies based on reported hedge fund returns, such as
survivorship, backfill, and self-selection biases.
So where, you may ask, are contrarian hedge funds finding
all these bargain stocks to buy?
From mutual funds of course. One possible consequence of a
momentum strategy is that you will tend to be a seller of that
which is going down. It's also the case that mutual funds, which
have to offer daily liquidity to their investors, are thus often
forced sellers at times of stress if retail holders get jumpy
and want out.
While hedge funds sometimes come undone based on similar
dynamics, they will tend to have redemption gates which makes
them less likely to be forced to dance at the end of their
investors' strings.
"We also find that hedge funds' contrarian trading (buying
of losers) increased during 2008-2009, while mutual funds'
selling of losers intensified," the authors write.
They also find that hedge fund outperformance still holds
when taking into account transaction costs and other expenses
associated with a fund. Hedge funds have higher turnover in
their portfolios, costing themselves an estimated 15 basis
points a quarter against seven for mutual funds.
One important factor here is that hedge funds are not
required to report short sales in the same way as purchases, a
factor which may either flatter or underestimate their
performance.
The study adds to the weight of evidence that mutual funds
are not pulling their weight and offers encouraging hard data
about hedge funds.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
