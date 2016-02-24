(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 24 The first few years of the recovery were
relatively kind to investors, but with bonds likely to be a dead
weight on portfolios for years to come, the hard part is only
just beginning.
While negative interest rates are unprecedented, very low
ones in the aftermath of financial blowups are not. There are,
perhaps, two reasonably comparable periods to where we now find
ourselves as investors: after the Great Depression and after the
far less well known crisis of the 1890s. If those two earlier
crises set the pattern, investors are looking at an extended
period of sub-par returns.
Worse still: diversification won't be of much use.
"The main lesson to be drawn from comparing crises ... is
that great financial shocks in the end beget not secular
stagnation but secular reflation," writes Jonathan Wilmot, head
of macroeconomic research at Credit Suisse Asset Management.
"By secular reflation, we mean at least a decade in which
short- and long-term interest rates stay habitually below
nominal GDP growth and high-grade bonds are not really bonds
anymore: delivering trend returns that are close to zero or even
negative." (here)
As part of its 2016 Global Investment Returns Yearbook
released this month, Credit Suisse examined the experience of
the Depression and the post-1890s periods and came up with a
working assumption of zero real annual returns from bonds and
just 4 to 6 percent for equities in upcoming years. That works
out to an overall portfolio return of just 1 to 3 percent
yearly, as compared to the 10 percent or so we've enjoyed since
the depth of the crisis in 2008.
You can think of it as financial repression or simply as the
subsidy of those who owe money by those with savings, but the
result is the same. Interest rates in similar periods have been
depressed for long periods but the reflation has resulted in
huge losses for bond holders.
And these periods of negative or very low bond returns can
last not years but decades. U.S. government bond investors saw a
loss of about half their capital in the 20 years from 1900,
which roughly equates to where we are now. After the Depression
the 'recovery' was even worse for bond investors: a loss of
about 65 percent between 1941 and 1981, Credit Suisse
calculates.
ARGENTINA AND BARINGS
There are obviously a lot of differences between today and
the two earlier episodes, not least that we are no longer on a
gold standard, allowing central banks more latitude in
cushioning the impact. So, while GDP fell less sharply this time
around, many other measures are now tracing a very similar path
to that of the 1890s, including industrial production,
unemployment and corporate earnings.
The 1890s crisis had its roots in Argentina, which suffered
a debt crisis and defaulted after a classic influx of hot and
dumb money, much of it British. That led, in turn, to a run on
Barings Bank, which was bailed out but not before sending shock
waves around the world, leading to a widespread banking panic
and credit crunch.
Thus far U.S. equities are behaving very similarly to how
they did in the 1890s, and the relationship of debt and equity
returns is also similar. But once the early stage of the
recovery is past, the long after-effects of the crisis are still
felt. The first decade of the 20th century had bond returns of
negative 1 percent annualized in real terms, and equity returns
of 6 percent on the same basis. In the decade from 1939, which
included the war, real bond returns were negative 2 percent a
year and equities only plus 3 percent.
Credit Suisse argues that, just at the point at which so
many investors have gone passive, the benefits of active
management will come into their own. I'm less sure.
Taking on more risk in fixed income portfolios seems
unlikely to make up much of the ground lost to rising interest
rates which will, after all, make highly indebted borrowers less
creditworthy and more likely to default. It is easy to see a lot
of equity investors taking on more risk, but it is hard to see
them collectively discovering some new supply of outperformance
to make that risk pay off.
The real lesson of the 1890s and 1930s may be to lower
expectations and increase savings.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
