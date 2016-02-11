(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By James Saft
Feb 11 Right about now would be the time to be
considering alternatives to negative interest rates.
First off, let's take stimulus spending off the table, at
least in the United States. A fiscal boost may well be
warranted, but so are peace, love and understanding and this is
a presidential election year.
Global markets have entered something resembling a tailspin,
with the impetus most likely being the introduction of negative
rates in Japan and further moves below zero in Europe.
Financials have been particularly hard-hit, sending many bank
shares deep into bear market territory and leaving shares of
Credit Suisse at levels not seen in 27 years.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told Congress on Thursday that
regarding negative rates, "I wouldn't take those off the table,"
though she also allowed that the legal position was unclear.
Investor bets now place only a 3 percent chance of the Fed
raising interest rates this year, and at times earlier in the
day were showing a cut to be more likely than a hike.
Japan can hardly be happy with the reaction to its own step
into negative rates: the yen has strengthened and Tokyo stocks,
particularly financials, have fallen. So extreme has the move
been in the yen that financial markets are now jittery in
anticipation of an intervention by the Bank of Japan to drive
down the yen.
Sweden today, in cutting rates yet again, this time to -0.50
percent, said it may seek to intervene in currency markets,
hardly a testament that the cut will work.
The basic problem with negative interest rate policy is that
it gelds the banking system, undermining and in instances
destroying institutions' ability to make money from borrowing
short and lending long.
Negative rates are also crazily negative for institutions
with long-term obligations, like pension funds. Because pension
funds do something not dissimilar to borrowing short and lending
long, falling interest rates make their future liabilities
larger. Britain's Pension Protection Fund said earlier this week
that plunging UK rates had ballooned the deficit of its member
funds by 37 percent in January alone.
William White, a well-known economist and policy maker,
argues that economic managers are suffering under the delusion
that the economy is like a machine they can manipulate and
tightly control. "What we do know is that the health of many
financial institutions is now under threat," says White, who
works for the Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development.
"Bank profits, needed for capital accumulation, are being
reduced by low credit and term spreads. Pension funds and
insurance companies are threatened even more. Everywhere, there
is the temptation to 'gamble for resurrection,' again with
unknown consequences. The global economy could now be even more
vulnerable than it was in 2007" (here)
DISPARATE ALTERNATIVES
White argues for a humble and fundamental re-think of the
wisdom of easy money policies that seem to encourage the
accretion of debt and the rise of asset prices. Both of these
trends may well be reaching their limits, at least if you look
at equity markets and bank bond prices. Don't be fooled by the
spike in gold. It isn't asking for easier money, but for a
stable store of value in the face of dislocation in financial
intermediation.
Others are advocating hugely disparate other policies. Macro
hedge fund manager Eric Lonergan is one of those advocating
direct cash transfers from central banks to individuals, an idea
sometimes called "QE for the people." Cash transfers would
presumably be more likely to be recirculated in the real economy
than money laid out by central banks for financial assets in QE,
and thus might push inflation higher and obviate the need for
negative rates. (here)
Scott Mather, of fund manager Pimco, also took aim at
negative rates in a recent client letter, blaming them for
volatility and the tightening of financial conditions. Mather
suggests having central banks buy equities or lower-quality
bonds as a means to boost financial markets. He also suggests
raising central bank inflation targets, a sort of shock and awe
means of getting inflation going by acting as if you don't care
if it takes off. (here)
Certainly the Bank of Japan has for some time been buying
equities, and thus far the impact of this has not proven to be
what an economy in demographic decline requires.
As for looser inflation targeting or direct cash transfers,
the odds seem stacked against either, especially in the United
States. We may be left in the position of doing the same thing
over and over again and hoping for different results.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
