(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By James Saft
Feb 18 The National Bank of Hungary's decision
to arm itself with actual weapons demonstrates that tough times
breed bizarre and extreme responses.
Citing a host of fears, from bombs, to migrants, to terror,
central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy explained to Parliament
the bank's decision to buy 112 handguns and 200,000 bullets.
And you thought the zero lower bound left central banks
without ammunition.
It shouldn't be too much of a surprise: the same global
conditions that produced Donald Trump, a legitimate U.S.
presidential candidate, also gave rise to a central bank of a
European Union member preparing itself for what sounds like a
seige.
To be fair, other central banks, notably the Federal
Reserve, have police forces, both to safeguard their premises
and persons and also cash and other valuables.
Yet Matolcsy's citing of the risks of migrants is suggestive
of a mental map not usually seen in developed market central
bankers.
The issue of physical security from migrants has never
before been raised, even obliquely, in any discussion of the
ways and means of central banking as far as I know.
One wonders exactly how many bullets might be needed to hold
the terrorists or migrants off until other, better armed,
Hungarian authorities can come to the bank's aid. The mind
boggles.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to whom Matolcsy is
closely allied, has pursued a highly restrictive and
heavy-handed policy on Syrian and other refugees and migrants,
attracting international criticism, so citing migration should
be seen in this context.
So call it the Paranoid Style of Central Banking, if you
like, recalling historian Richard Hofstadter's famous 1964 work
putting the rise of Barry Goldwater into the historical context
of exaggerated U.S. fears of, among others, foreigners and
Catholics: "extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice".
One irony here is that paranoia around central banking is
usually directed, not outward by central bankers, but inward
towards the institutions themselves, which some eccentric
observers often accuse of being in the thrall of one cabal or
another.
And Hungary's central bank under the Orban dispensation has
a track record of unusual initiatives, from spending $108
million on fine art to allocating more than $700 million of its
profits to fund the teaching of schools different to what it
calls "outdated neoliberal" economics.
THE CENTER HAS NOT HELD
Hungary attracted much criticism in recent years for the
politicization of its central bank, a factor cited by credit
ratings agencies when they took its debt to "junk" level ratings
in 2011.
Funnily enough, five years down the road, policies of
financial repression intended to force banks to hold Hungarian
debt have worked well enough that now there is a reasonable
likelihood that the country could be upgraded soon.
There have even been arguments that Hungarian assets are now
seen as a relative "safe-haven" in comparison to some other
European debt issuers.
Turkey, another country on the periphery of the euro, has
had its own experience with paranoia in matters of monetary
policy.
Though the central bank itself, while responding to
political pressure amid a plunging lira by keeping interest
rates lower than where they otherwise might be, has not espoused
odd views, it has been subject to them courtesy of President
Tayyip Erdogan, who has posited the existence of "an interest
rate lobby" and labelled supporters of high rates "traitors".
The real lesson from Hungary, one which hopefully won't be
read elsewhere, is that political and economic dislocation make
room for ideas and tactics which, for good and ill, are in
opposition to what we all thought the rules of the game were.
All of the verities of globalization, and the Davos view of
affairs, are under attack.
We do, after all, live in a world in which there are
negative interest rates on about a third of global developed
market sovereign debt, the 500 euro note is being withdrawn by
the ECB, and Ray Dalio, the manager of Bridgewater, the world's
largest hedge fund, is now saying helicopter drops of money from
central banks direct to people is a growing likelihood.
Politics and economics seem subject to a growing variety of
tactics and beliefs, not all of them encouraging.
Paranoia doesn't have to become a trend, but we shouldn't be
too surprised it if does.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(James Saft)