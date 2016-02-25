(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
Feb 25 Like it or hate it, the war on
large-denomination cash will have an impact on other markets, as
investors and crooks alike look for convenient stores of value.
In short, if cash becomes harder to get in large size, look
for money to flow to art, wine and precious metals, as investors
lawful and of other stripes seek alternatives.
There has been a sudden chorus of authoritative voices
calling for an end to the printing of the highest value bank
notes, most notably by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi
who on Feb. 15 said the bank may drop its 500-euro note over
concerns about its use in crime. Adding his voice a day later
was former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, who called for
a moratorium on printing new $100 bills, also citing its role in
crime.
There is surely an interesting argument in favor of ditching
the big bills, which play a central role in many kinds of
undesirable pursuits, from drug dealing, to money laundering to
garden variety tax evasion. There is also, though Summers
downplays it, a connection between getting rid of large notes
and making negative interest rate policy (NIRP) run more
smoothly.
Though Summers, and others, argue that NIRP can be effected
without limits on cash by putting into place bank withdrawal
fees, the fact remains that there is a clear link between having
to pay to stash your cash at the bank and, well, just stashing
your cash yourself. That's a problem for central bankers who
want to stimulate the economy, not increase the thickness of
mattresses.
Note that in Japan, where rates turned negative last month,
sales of safes have doubled in a year and the 10,000-yen note is
now 92 percent of all notes. Swiss officials have said they have
no plans to ditch the 1,000-franc note, even as the number of
them in circulation has risen by about 50 percent since 2011.
SWAG FOR THE PEOPLE
To be sure, there is no telling if negative rates will
continue and expand, still less if calls for making cash that
much less portable and, well, liquid, will succeed.
If both happen, however, don't expect owners of cash,
whatever their pedigree, to simply accept a penalty assessed on
their holding of cash, that traditional and base-line safe
haven.
"Investors are increasingly forced to seek alternative asset
classes to insulate themselves in this war on cash. Simply put,
very few asset classes can act effectively as an alternative
safe haven," said Joe Roseman, an investor formerly of hedge
fund firm Moore Capital, whose 2012 book argued that
extraordinary monetary policy would drive investors to silver,
wine, art and gold or, as he termed it, SWAG.
This, of course, is not what policy makers have in mind. A
principal aim of first quantitative easing and now negative
interest rates is to drive money into financial assets, making
money cheaper and easier to borrow and, hopefully, enticing
companies to invest and expand.
Yet, as we've already seen, negative interest and very low
interest rates have driven money into collectibles and other
assets which buyers hope will retain value. See this Reuters
story detailing the move towards alternative assets in places
like Sweden, where prices for things like mid-century furniture
have been exploding: (here)
Make mattress money harder to get a hold of and we can
expect, all else being equal, this trend to extend and expand,
whether it is to watches, gems or to pre-paid credit or gift
cards with no expiration date. A strange investment landscape,
indeed.
Of course, assets like precious metals or art have a hugely
different risk profile than cash, and as such it would be silly
to expect most of the money people now legally stash away to be
converted.
Cash's traditional value for an investor is twofold; first,
it was supposed to retain its value in nominal local currency
terms; second, it has an option value because it is easy to turn
into other assets as opportunities arise.
The first value is diminished by NIRP, to the extent that it
now has a higher carrying cost. There is, too, the risk that
inflation, once rekindled, gets out of hand, another issue
arguing for real assets.
Art or wine, and to a lesser extent precious metals, don't
have the same optionality as the round-trip price of buying and
selling tends to be high.
If an argument for cash remains in an economy where it is
taxed, one way or another, it is this: we have little idea what
comes next.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)