(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 2 The 2016 U.S. presidential election is a
circus which will produce an outcome and policies that will tend
to fatten labor's share of the economy while reducing that of
capital.
And yes, that means there may be more emphasis not on
growing the pie but on how it is divvied up, a factor which
might possibly depress longer-term growth and would definitely
tend to drive profit margins lower.
Super Tuesday is past and now Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump look to be on rails to their parties'
nominations.
I am assuming Trump loses in a general election, as betting
and polling now indicates. If he wins, I wish you the best of
luck with your investments. You will need it.
I won't spend too much time working through what would
happen if his policies, as now laid out, are put in place,
because I don't think it is at all likely they ever will be or
even that they answer to the term 'policies'. Suffice to say
that we will have volatility during the election season, with
risk premia rising to take the Trump factor into account.
Yet Trump's rise is significant in a way that goes beyond
"where have we gone wrong?" soul searching.
Investors shouldn't so much worry about what President Trump
would do, as he likely won't get a chance, but rather take a
hard look at the broader underlying forces which might continue
to make themselves felt after his candidacy. And no, I'm not
talking about stupidity and folly, though they too won't fly
back to New York with him in Trump Force One when this is all
over.
Hillary Clinton is being forced left of her natural position
by both her primary opponent, Bernie Sanders, and by Trump in a
general election. While of course she will run against Trump's
more outrageous positions on, well, everything, she is smart
enough and well advised enough that she will grasp that to win
she must appeal to the voters whose economic vulnerability Trump
exploits.
Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren, have been successful in
pushing Clinton to the left in financial services regulation,
and given that this too is undergirt by Main Street's sense of
being cheated by forces beyond its control, it is likely she'll
keep going in this direction as she squares off against Trump.
Stronger financial regulation probably means slightly lower
growth in the near term, but with the hope that we face fewer
destabilizing booms and busts. Longer term that could actually
be good for asset prices, but in the near term it means less
leverage and is probably a negative for returns.
LABOR SHARE
Trump's positions on immigration and trade, though ranging
from wrong-headed to outrageous, are popular, at least in part,
because voters in middle- and lower-income groups have seen
their share of the pie decline, not for years, but for decades.
Wages and salaries are now 43.8 percent of GDP, up very
slightly from all-time lows in 2010 but still in a long-term
downtrend which started above 50 percent in 1969. (here)
Corporate profit margins have moved in roughly the opposite
direction, upward, for roughly the same amount of time and are
now not far off of all-time highs.
Globalization has been great for capital and for people at
the very top in the U.S. with the skills to surf its wave. That
it has also been good for many in India, Mexico and China who
have been lifted out of poverty is not a point which will get
much airing between now and November.
What may well get more attention are policies which might
protect U.S. jobs, or which might raise U.S. wages, especially
in the bottom 80 percent which globalization has hurt. Within
this context, it may not be a surprise that the U.S. just
imposed a 266 percent tariff on imports of some steel from China
and a lesser range of tariffs on six other countries.
Though I wouldn't expect a trade war from a Clinton
administration, it will be keen to be seen to be willing to
fight the corner of U.S. wage earners, and perhaps less
sensitive to the competing demands of multinational
corporations. I cannot imagine a Clinton administration
approaching a trade deal in the same corporate-friendly spirit
as the Obama White House took to the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Taxation too will probably be more redistributive than in a
world where Trump elected to stay home. Trump's longest-lasting
legacy might be that he leaves Republican economic orthodoxy of
low taxes and hope for growth fatally wounded.
These outcomes may be for good or ill, but what they will be
is bad for corporate profit margins in aggregate.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
