(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
March 17 You might want to consider firing your
money manager in favor of a woman or someone from a less wealthy
background.
Two recent studies highlight that mutual fund managers from
less affluent backgrounds and seasoned hedge funds with female
managers both outperform.
Maybe the movie "Trading Places," in which a homeless man
ran rings around affluent financial executives, wasn't so far
fetched after all.
The argument here isn't that women or those with less family
money enjoy some inherent advantage as money managers, but that
in order to break in and build a career they must be made of
finer stuff.
A study of U.S. mutual fund managers released in February
hand-collected census data on the households in which managers
grew up in order to measure how family background relates to
performance.
As you might expect, fund managers, as a group, come from
wealth. Their fathers' incomes are in the 90th percentile, they
grew up in houses worth double the local median and were more
likely to go to private schools and expensive universities,
according to the study. (here)
All of those advantages are some of the reasons they were
well positioned to get to work in a highly paid and competitive
industry like fund management. But while their families'
investment in them has paid off, how are their clients doing?
Not quite so well, it seems. Fund managers from families in
the top 20 percent of parents' income underperform those from
the bottom 20 percent by 1.54 percentage points annually by
a standard measure of risk-adjusted return, the study found.
"We argue that managers born poor face higher entry barriers
into asset management, and only the most skilled succeed.
Consistent with this view, managers born rich are more likely to
be promoted, while those born poor are promoted only if they
outperform," Oleg Chuprinin of University of New South Wales and
Denis Sosyura of University of Michigan write in the study.
Those from wealthier backgrounds have an easier time getting
additional funds or being transferred to work at larger funds
but those from poor backgrounds have to outperform to get the
same rewards. "A manager from the 25th percentile of parents'
income has to outperform a manager from the 75th percentile by
about 0.74 percent per year to stand an equal chance of
promotion," according to the study.
There was some indication that managers from poorer
backgrounds had more concentrated portfolios and traded more,
perhaps indicating that they take on more risk to try to
overcome other disadvantages.
SMALL SAMPLE SIZE
There are, of course, some caveats here. The study uses data
from the 1940 census to establish family background and was very
rigorous about being sure about matching the right fund manager.
That leads to a small sample size, 208, with a bias towards
older managers. It is possible that the industry has become more
meritocratic in recent years.
A 2015 study of hedge funds found that only 2.6 percent in
the sample were managed exclusively by women and 4.6 percent
name any women as managers, again resulting in a fairly small
sample size. There were only 439 hedge funds identified with any
women managers over the 20 years covered by the study, carried
out by Rajesh Aggarwal and Nicole Boyson of Northeastern
University. (here)
Female-only funds do about as well as male-only funds, while
mixed-sex teams seem to underperform both male- and female-only
funds. What was striking was that among hedge funds that survive
(and remember many hedge funds fail in the first few years),
those with at least one female manager have better performance
than male-managed surviving funds, despite having lower assets
under management.
"Using media mentions as a proxy for investor interest,
female-managed funds receive proportionately less attention. Our
results suggest that there are no inherent differences in skill
between female and male managers, but that only the best
performing female managers manage to survive," the authors
write.
Among surviving hedge funds, those with female management
had a buy-and-hold annual return of 7.52 percent against 6.69
percent for male firms. Female-run hedge funds also produced
more risk-adjusted outperformance, doing better by about 0.60
percentage point annually.
Again, though the sample size is smaller than ideal, both
studies seem to indicate a truth that is easy to imagine: that
people who cross major boundaries, in this case of gender and
economics, to pursue their careers face high hurdles.
That winnowing process only allows the best to get through.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any direct
investments in securities mentioned in this article. He may be
an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can email him
at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by James Dalgleish)