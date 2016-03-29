(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
By James Saft
March 29 The problem in our financial markets,
and by extension in our economy, lies in our fund managers.
Specifically, the benchmarks used to judge and reward fund
managers fail at their most elemental task: protecting investors
and deploying capital where it will be best used.
That's the radical assertion of Paul Woolley, a veteran IMF
official and fund manager, and Dimitri Vayanos, of the London
School of Economics, in a newly published paper.
The arrangements under which most of the world's money is
managed pair a false assumption - that markets are efficient -
with a counter-productive set of incentives that all but compel
fund managers to cook up financial bubbles.
By judging fund managers on benchmarks based on the market
capitalization of companies, we end up rewarding those who
manage their own career risk.
Worst of all, we badly serve money owners, who lose out in
the end, and the economy, which suffers under-investment in the
most productive companies and over-investment in so-called "hot
stocks." The result: boom and bust.
Those looking for an explanation of secular stagnation in
the economy might want to take note.
"Above all the present system has been bolstered by the
academic theory of efficient markets. The victims are the
economy and the ultimate asset owners who are dispersed, unaware
of what is being perpetrated against them and powerless,"
Woolley and Vayanos write.
"Capitalism is in danger of dying by its own sword unless
the present absurdities are recognized and addressed."
Strong words, but a look at the results produced during the
era of greatest growth of benchmarked fund management tends to
bear them out.
At its base, and like its close cousin, the idea of
"shareholder value maximization," the use of
market-capitalization benchmarks is the negative spillover of
the efficient market hypothesis. That is the idea that stocks
and bonds are perfectly priced to reflect the best guess of
their actual ability to create income and value.
But as markets are not efficient, and are made less so by
assuming they are, we end by destroying value.
A large proportion of fund managers are tasked with beating
a market-cap index without taking too many huge bets, or beating
an index of other fund managers' performance. Even those
managers without those benchmarks are subject to them, as
investors follow the market and the competition and judge
accordingly.
CHASING YOUR TAIL
In theory, this is supposed to keep fund managers honest,
giving investors clear standards by which to judge and
minimizing the conflicts of interest inherent in giving money to
someone whose skills and probity you cannot know in advance.
In practice, benchmarking as now employed ends in
distortion.
Consider the situation of a fund manager who underweights a
hot stock, because she believes it has gone past its likely
fundamental value. The more the stock goes up, the more she lags
her index or peers and the more likely she is to lose the
account. Being only human, she, therefore, will cut her
underweight and buy in. That drives over-valued stocks even
higher, a phenomenon exploited by momentum investors, who game
those tethered to benchmarks by buying what just went up and
selling what just went down.
All of this, the authors argue, explains the otherwise
hard-to-fathom anomaly of riskier stocks underperforming safer
ones, something we've seen in U.S. stocks over the past 70 years
and in many other asset classes. It also helps to explain why
stocks tend to keep traveling in the same direction, called
momentum. Managers crowd into highly volatile, highly risky
stocks, which become over-priced and ultimately underperform.
Dotcom bubbles ensue, with the attendant costs to savers and
the economy.
Meanwhile, the asset management industry enjoyed a profit
margin of 39 percent in 2014, according to consultants BCG, more
than double that of the much-reviled pharmaceutical sector.
So now that we find ourselves here, what do we do?
Woolley and Vayanos argue that the key lies in value
investment strategies, which try to exploit differences in
fundamental value and market pricing. While value tends to do
better, it requires patience, achieving better risk-adjusted
returns only over the medium or longer term.
This is especially true in current markets, which are
distorted every few years by the latest hot-stock phenomenon.
This, unfortunately, requires a leap of faith by savers, who are
by design giving their money to people who might outperform the
broad markets perhaps over only 10 years. This requires nerves
of steel and the willingness not to watch financial television.
The upside, however, is more money for retirement for the
saver and a bigger, more smoothly growing economy for everyone.
