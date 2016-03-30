(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
March 30 With tax season at hand, investors
should consider one of the ways in which their financial
advisors can earn their keep: tax advice.
Though diversification is sometimes called the only free
lunch in investment, I've long thought that title better belongs
to tax avoidance. The thing about tax savings is that they are
real - a bird in hand - as opposed to gains from trying to
outperform markets, which are by nature speculative.
To be sure, there is a legal limit to the gains that can be
made by judicious application of the tax code. This is in
contrast to the gains putatively available through speculation,
which are theoretically infinite. This perhaps is why there are
so many hedge fund managers on financial television and so few
accountants. There is no Warren Buffett of tax-loss selling.
After all, the tax code, while complex, is certainly not
rocket science and taking advantage of the quite above-board
ways in which investors can minimize tax on investment gains is
pretty much a matter of methodically placing one brick upon
another.
Thus accountants, or their stand-ins in this case, tax-savvy
investment advisors, do good service and are perhaps more likely
to deliver what they promise than the would-be Buffetts of this
world.
Gjergji Cici of William & Mary and Alexander Kempf and
Christoph Sorhage of the University of Cologne published in
February what they say is the first empirical study
demonstrating that U.S. investors get a genuine tax advantage by
employing financial advisors.
"The tangible benefit we document appears in the form of
useful tax-management advisory services to fund investors, which
help them engage in tax-avoidance strategies," the authors
write. (here)
"Ruling out alternative explanations, we show that financial
advice puts its beneficiaries, indirect channel investors, at a
clear advantage over their peers who do not receive financial
advice."
Looking at a broad sample of U.S. mutual fund flows from
1999-2011, the authors find that indirect investors, those who
buy a fund through a broker or advisor, show a pattern of
tax-avoidance trades about 64 percent stronger than those who
own the same funds directly.
Limitations in the data prevent placing a dollar or annual
return value on this pattern, but the authors consider and knock
down a variety of other explanations as to why those who seek
advice do better at avoiding tax.
A MATTER OF TIMING
Much of this is really rather simple, but requires paying
attention and taking the right steps at the right time.
For example, investors can avoid taxable fund distributions,
which can incur tax, by either liquidating a position ahead of a
taxable distribution by the fund or postponing a purchase of
that fund until after the taxable distribution has been made.
"Our results hold even after we control for the advisors'
compensation, fund performance, and several other factors that
can affect flows," according to the study.
The study also found evidence that advised investors did
better at tax-loss selling, the selling of funds which have lost
value in order to offset other planned or involuntary gains.
To be clear, we cannot know whether the tax avoided is equal
to or greater than the fees or other compensation paid to
advisors. Tax avoidance is, however, not the only way in which
financial advice can be valuable. Remember too that taxes paid
by mutual fund investors are significant, and have been
estimated at more than 1 percent annually of assets, making them
about as much a drag on returns as many active mutual fund
management fees.
And, as those who seek financial advice have been documented
by previous studies as being less financially sophisticated than
those who don't, the authors feel comfortable attributing the
tax-avoiding behavior of those who do to the advice they get.
This study is far from the last word on the value of
financial advice. Those who invest in index funds, for example,
whether with or without an advisor, pay far less tax on
distributions because index funds generally only sell when a
security goes out of an index or if they face large redemptions
by investors.
One other thing to remember is that the best way to avoid
tax on investments comes with an unfortunate side-effect: death.
That's because financial holdings are re-based at death to their
price then, rather than when originally bought.
Death and taxes are inevitable but, with help, we can hope
to delay the first and minimize the second.
