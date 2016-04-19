(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 19 A look at China's debt-fueled growth
figures shows we should be a lot less confident about the rest
of the global economy and financial markets.
China engineered a 6.7 percent year-on-year growth rate in
the first quarter the old-fashioned way: via a huge injection of
credit. Borrowing increased at a stratospheric 58 percent annual
rate in the first quarter, taking credit to a figure approaching
nearly half of output in nominal terms.
That this money is going disproportionately into all the
wrong areas - housing, manufacturing, infrastructure and
state-owned companies - is a problem for China. Short term this
has helped to stabilize Chinese markets and growth, but longer
term it leaves China with more debt with which to reckon, more
unneeded capacity to ultimately cut, and further away from its
goal of an economy balanced more on domestic consumption and
less on investment.
That China is going further down this road is also a problem
for the rest of us. It is likely no coincidence that China's
borrowing binge has come at the same time as a sharp recovery in
global stocks and the price of oil.
On the broadest measure, nearly three times the credit was
extended in China in March than in February. On a rolling annual
basis it now takes more than five yuan of new credit to produce
every yuan of new gross domestic product, more than when China
opened the credit taps in 2009 to blunt the impact of the global
downturn.
That rising ratio of new debt to new growth is a massive
flashing red sign that the quality of investment, which wasn't
high in the first place, is dropping. Investment and borrowing
were particularly strong at state-owned companies, where
efficiency is not, shall we say, a watchword.
China meets the "if something can't go on forever it won't"
test. Certainly, China, with strong central control, has a lot
more influence over how this plays out domestically than would
be the case in Brazil or the U.S., but even on this there is a
limit.
For the rest of the world, China's decision to use more debt
as a lever has turned a strong headwind into a gently trailing
breeze. Consider that the 6.7 percent clip of expansion in
China, the world's second-largest economy, represents about a
third of global growth of roughly 3.1 percent.
A VERY LARGE LEVER
If we reflect on the key role that a stable China has played
in the global financial market recovery after a rough January -
itself largely caused by concern over China - then it is easy to
grow worried.
"There is no bigger policy lever than this kind of credit
injection," Wei Yao and Claire Huang of Societe Generale wrote
to clients.
"The Chinese government was clearly giving growth all the
attention in Q1, and now the question is how long it will
maintain this undoubtedly unsustainable model. Surging home
prices seem a sign of emerging asset bubbles, and if this credit
push were to continue, there would be more dangers, including
risks of capital outflows and currency devaluation."
Remember fears about capital outflows and yuan devaluation
were a large part of the reason that stocks fell sharply
worldwide in the early weeks of this year. If China continues in
this fashion those risks rise. If, for whatever reason, it
reverses course we could expect to see falls in commodity and
energy prices, reflecting lower demand from China, and a big hit
to the resource economies which have done well out of its
growth.
Global investors in risky assets who are buying into the
recent rally are thus betting that China either continues its
current course of action or is very adroit in dismounting from
the credit tiger. Neither outcome could be described as a sure
thing.
It is also remarkable to note that while China was pumping
up growth via near-record injections of credit, the Federal
Reserve has had to back gently away from its earlier intentions
of continuing to raise interest rates. China has become a key
variable and consideration in how the Fed makes policy now;
arguably it was the reason the Fed delayed its first hike until
December.
Taking all this into account, two implications seems likely:
First, China's oft-voiced ambition to transition away from
an economy heavily reliant on new investment in things like
buildings, factories and infrastructure is not going to happen
at anywhere near the speed required.
Second, if the Fed can't hike with China pouring on the
credit it will have a hard time increasing rates at all this
year, underscoring its diminishing control over the forces which
shape the U.S. economy.
