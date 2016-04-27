(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
April 27 Your lifecycle fund with its tapering
equity allocation may be injurious to your wealth.
Lifecycle, or target-date funds, which are typically
designed to hold less and less equities as a saver reaches and
then enjoys retirement, have been a financial phenomenon in
recent years. Assets held in U.S. target-date funds have
increased more than six-fold in the past decade, according to
Morningstar data, reaching $763 billion.
Such strategies are intuitive - cut risky holdings when you
are actually going to be needing the money - and often deliver
as desired by managing to withstand withdrawals over a 20-year
retirement.
A new study finds that some alternative strategies do
better, both in investment performance terms, in mitigating the
risk of running out of money and, depending on how wealthy you
are, at leaving you with a lump sum for inheritance or further
spending needs at the end of the 20 years.
"Our findings reveal that the dependence on the target-date
fund approach creates an illusion of security in retirement,
mainly because of its low standard deviation, and should be
reconsidered," Osei Wiafe of Griffith University and Anup Basu
and En-Te (John) Chen of Queensland University of Technology
write in a recent study. (here)
Running thousands of simulations, the report looked at the
performance of a variety of strategies in the retirement, or
drawdown, period. The basic variables were how much was held for
what period in equities versus safe assets like bonds and what
percent of the portfolio value the saver takes each year as
income over the 20 years. Seven strategies were used: ranging
from a classic target-date fund tapering of equities to steady
allocations of varying aggressiveness.
Particularly interesting was the good performance of a
contrarian strategy called reverse lifestyle, which actually
increases equity holdings during retirement. Not only did
reverse lifestyle show a lower chance of running out of money
before the 20 years of retirement was over, it also produced
more money allowing for more income at the end of the 20 years.
Given that many people will now live far longer than the 20
years assumed when these plans were first designed, this is an
important point.
EQUITY DOMINATES
Much of this depends, of course, on how much you start with
and what your goals are. In general, though, the higher
equity-weighted strategies produced good results and had a
higher chance of generating excess wealth at the end of the 20
years.
"Overall, higher equity levels are good for the right tail
of the distribution, providing the possibility of high terminal
wealth levels for investment strategies. If the purpose of a
retirement portfolio is to provide high wealth levels and
generate a sustainable level of consumption in retirement, an
equity-dominated strategy provides a better chance of meeting
this purpose," according to the study.
Of course, if you save insufficiently during your working
life, all of this won't matter. Glide paths don't help if you
never get up above the trees and telephone wires.
Contrarian strategies, which increase equity weighting as
the saver ages further into retirement, do better than
conservative and traditional strategies at creating this
terminal wealth, while lifecycle strategies limit the upside.
Of course there are tradeoffs. If you hold an aggressive 100
percent equity strategy your median final pot of money is more
than seven times as large as with a more conservative lifecycle
allocation of decreasing equities down to zero. Aggressive
portfolios are also more likely to run out of money during the
20 years, though the risks remain small at a 4 percent
withdrawal rate.
The problem with conservative strategies, like those which
hold static but low amounts of equities, is that they simply
don't generate enough investment gain.
One general point of the study was that strategies with
substantial equity weightings give better risk-adjusted
outcomes.
"Conservative strategies are unable to withstand the stress
of periodic income withdrawal demands, especially as we
experience elongated lifespans. Alternatively, contrarian
strategies such as reverse lifecycle strategies are able to take
advantage of the market movements whilst remaining relatively
stable and providing better retirement outcomes and decreased
chances of portfolio ruin," according to the study.
Taking more risk as you age will for many people be a
gut-wrenching decision, but looks like it may be the right one.
