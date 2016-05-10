(Corrects name in 9th paragraph to Cantrill from Cantrell)
By James Saft
May 10 It is a testament to, er, something, that
a man with Donald Trump's track record becomes the presumed
Republican nominee for President, says the things Trump says and
has little discernible impact on financial markets.
Trump, no stranger to bankruptcy court, first indicated last
week that "I would borrow knowing that if the economy crashed,
you could make a deal" and then moved on Monday to reassure
that, after all, the U.S. can't default because it can "print
the money." Treasury markets, where investors trade what are
supposed to be the world's safest securities, were singularly
unmoved.
Do investors not believe Trump, not believe in Trump or
simply don't believe he'll make much difference to current
policy even if successful in his bid for the presidency?
The answer is probably a mixture of all three, with a bit of
the perverse incentives through which investment advisors are
paid thrown in just for good measure.
For his part, Trump swears up and down his comments about "a
deal" weren't indicating a partial or soft default, though his
explanation fails to make clear the economic benefit of a deal
to swap older debt for new, especially one that was voluntary on
both sides.
I cannot recall any modern major party presumptive nominee
who ever said anything that might possibly be construed as
meaning the U.S. wouldn't honor debts in full or keep the dollar
strong. In the world I thought I lived in, investors in U.S.
government debt trade the prospect of higher returns elsewhere
for unrivaled liquidity and security. Donald Trump on the other
side of the table when things turn bad is not what these
investors sign on for.
Mind you, Donald Trump in the White House is very likely not
what they will get, at least if the very preliminary polls are
to be believed. So perhaps they don't believe in Trump's chances
and are dismissing his debt management expertise along with his
many other plans few believe will come to pass.
He may, after all, not mean what he says. Who could possibly
know? Would you like to bet?
"Trump's stated economic policies are at times conflicting
and often changing, which also makes it difficult for investors
to interpret the possible consequences," Libby Cantrill of bond
investment giant PIMCO wrote in a note to clients.
"What are investors supposed to do with a candidate whose
economic ideology is divergent from that of his party's, not to
mention often inconsistent and fluid?"
Perhaps the most optimistic explanation is that investors
have faith that U.S. institutions are strong enough to withstand
a President Trump, or take comfort in the constraints the law
puts on the power of the president.
NOT PAID TO BE RIGHT
As usual, to understand how financial markets react to
events we should recall how participants are paid and under what
terms of engagement they operate. The vast majority of
investment managers, the people who make the decisions about
buying and selling Treasuries and other assets, aren't paid to
be "right" but paid to beat the market or their peers.
The risk for them isn't, strictly speaking, the risk of loss
but the risk of underperformance. Losses come and go, but
underperformers lose assets under management and sometimes get
fired. So taking a big bet on your ability to anticipate not
only the American electorate but one Donald Trump is perhaps not
a great idea for you personally or for your clients.
None of which is to say that markets won't begin to react to
Trump as we get closer to the election and get more information
about his prospects and plans.
Remember too that during the debt-ceiling crisis of 2011
prices of Treasuries rose, partly due to the fear a government
shutdown or default would be bad for the economy and partly
because, in a world of imperfect credits, the U.S. remained, and
remains, the best. Stock markets, by the way, won't like it so
much.
Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine, and as such a power in
the bond markets, has said, variously, that Donald Trump will
win the election and that his policies on trade would actually
benefit Treasuries, which will rally in price on expectations
that economic growth would be hit.
Still it is hard to under-sell exactly how strange this
whole situation is, which is perhaps another reason for how calm
things remain.
Extrapolating from economic policies is one thing, no longer
trusting the good faith of the heretofore most creditworthy
borrower in the world is quite another.
