James Saft
his own.)
By James Saft
Sept 27 Perhaps Germany should rescue Deutsche
Bank and its euro zone peers, not by direct aid but
via a fiscal expansion that might revive growth and free the
European central bank to hike interest rates.
Shares in Deutsche Bank, which faces as much as $14 billion
in fines from the U.S. Justice Department, traded at all-time
lows on Monday after a report that German Premier Angela Merkel
had ruled out state aid.
Deutsche Bank denies seeking or needing state support.
Few expect Deutsche to end up paying a sum close to $14
billion to settle its U.S. ledger over sales of mortgage-backed
securities. But it is important to note that the broad euro zone
banking sector has been under increased market pressure for much
of the year.
This is in no small part because both the European Central
Bank's negative interest rate policy and the economic reality
used to justify it are both toxic to the banking model.
Negative interest rates reduce the essential margin between
what it costs a bank to gather money and what it can charge to
lend it. The yield curve that governs that isn't simply shallow
at the short end due to ECB policy, it is depressed further out
because the prospects of growth and inflation in the euro zone
are rightly depressed.
While acknowledging the costs that negative interest rates
impose on financial intermediation, the ECB's defense of the
impact of its policy on banking has had two main components.
Firstly, it points out that euro zone banks suffer due to
overcapacity. Secondly, the policy is a call for action from
elected leaders in the form of structural reform and
expansionary spending from those, like Germany, that have the
fiscal space.
"If no other policy is in place, the length of time for the
effectiveness of our monetary policy will be longer," ECB chief
Mario Draghi said on Monday in an appearance before the European
Parliament.
Speaking in Rome, ECB board member Benoit Coeure took a
similar position, chiding governments for failing to play their
part while warning that monetary policy could be trapped.
"Moving from interest rates being 'low for long' to being 'low
forever' would severely limit the room for maneuver for
conventional monetary policy tools. But even more worryingly, it
would threaten the contract between generations, as well as risk
tearing up our social fabric," Coeure said.
BAILING OUT MAIN ST, THE BANKS OR BOTH?
Unlike negative interest rates, bond buying or even Bank of
Japan-style yield curve manipulation, all of which simply kick
the banking issue further down the road, fiscal stimulus has a
chance to address underlying causes. Were Germany, and others,
to open the fiscal taps, we might possibly see a virtuous cycle
of rising growth and rising interest rates.
That, of course, would help bank profits and make the kind
of mergers euro zone banking needs more attractive. As it
stands, hopes for consolidation in banking are thwarted by the
poor prospects of the system and the fact that the currency with
which mergers could be done, banking shares, are depressed. A
bit of growth in the euro zone would do wonders.
Growth, if it comes, would also bring with it inflationary
pressures and a steepening yield curve, not just because the ECB
might be able to take interest rates positive, but also because
long-term yields would rise. This, too, would help banking
shares.
As a matter of strategy, Merkel is highly unlikely ever to
present any fiscal expansion as justified as helping banks. That
would be only marginally less enraging to popular sentiment than
a direct rescue. Yet a round of stimulative government spending
by Germany and other euro zone countries with headroom to do so
might bring lasting benefits, helping to address specific
problems the banking system faces.
Let's pause for a moment and consider the possibility that
the argument that fiscal expansion would breed growth and with
it allow ECB interest rate hikes and a steeper yield curve is
wrong. If so, the most likely explanation is that depressed
growth isn't a bug that can be over-ridden by stimulus, but a
feature of a secular stagnation caused by demographics.
If that is the case, it may well be that euro zone banks are
in an impossible position, making state aid to one or another
ailing bank a much higher possibility over coming years.
Fiscal expansion in Germany isn't the right policy simply
because it would help banks, but if it did, it would be because
it proved justified in its own right.
James Saft
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
