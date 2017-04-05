(James Saft is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own)
By James Saft
April 5 In the financial market race for
information, hedge funds, it seems, are the winners.
This of course raises the salient issue of who the losers
are, but you probably already know the answer to that.
Hedge funds, company stock analysts and shareholders form an
ecosystem in which the hedge fund is the apex predator and the
sell-side analyst is just the enabler. The average shareholder
is the poor sap who makes the whole exercise profitable for the
other two.
That’s the implication of a newly revised study by the
Federal Reserve which investigates the way in which information
flows in financial markets: who gets it first and who trades on
it when.
“My results show that certain investors acquire information
before sell-side analysts, and that sell-side analysts assist
early informed investors by making their private information
more broadly known,” Nathan Swem, an economist at the Board of
Governors of the Federal Reserve System writes in the study. (here)
These “certain investors” are hedge funds.
“My results also suggest that investors strategically
communicate their private information to sell side analysts to
accelerate the incorporation of their information into prices.”
In other words, it isn’t that hedge funds are finding out
about what a sell-side analyst is going to say beforehand and
then positioning to benefit from it but rather that hedge funds
are feeding analysts information and then cashing out on
positions they previously established.
That’s suggested by Swem’s analysis of trades by a range of
investors from hedge funds to mutual funds as compared to
analyst reports and company news announcements. The study
followed trades, reports and stock movements from 2004-2014,
detailing the actions of 1,356 hedge funds and more than 2,500
other investment vehicles such as mutual funds.
In the bad old days before the tightening of financial
disclosure laws analysts sometimes obtained non-public
information and then retailed it in the most economically
efficient manner, giving first shot to their firms’ biggest
clients, many of whom were hedge funds.
The game now has changed somewhat, and hedge funds, which
have grown in market share even as active long-only managers
have declined, are now playing a different role.
TRADING AGAINST ADVICE
Unlike all the other types of investors in the study, hedge
funds actually trade in the opposite direction to the advice of
sell-side analysts, selling in aggregate in upgrades and buying
on downgrades.
“I find that hedge funds are unique: they trade in the
opposite direction as the sell-side reports recommend,” Swem
writes.
“For example, after sell-side analysts publish upgrade
reports I find that hedge funds sell. These patterns suggest
that hedge funds anticipate sell-side reports, and then reverse
their trades after market prices have adjusted to the
information contained in, or coinciding with, the analyst
reports.”
What’s more, the more heavily a company is covered by
analysts the better the risk-adjusted returns hedge funds
generate on these trades.
When analysts issue reports, the stocks at issue have an
abnormal return of 3 to 4 percent up or down, depending on
whether the report contains positive or negative news. Sometimes
the sell-side analyst reports themselves contain new information
but often they are issued just after a piece of news about a
company breaks.
Some of what is happening likely is that hedge funds are
obtaining non-public information and then trading after it is
announced by companies, something that often prompts an analyst
report. Yet the idea that hedge funds do tip analysts off as to
non-public information is suggested by hedge fund trades that
anticipate both earnings season reports and “influential”
reports by analysts which move the market.
Earlier research has indicated that investors with superior
information like to “fish in crowded pools,” preferring to get
and exploit their information in highly covered, highly liquid
stocks which give them more opportunities to get in and out of a
stock and trouser their profits.
In addition, the trades of the largest hedge funds most
strongly predict the more influential sell-side analysts
reports, those that move markets.
But why? Well, imagine you are a hedge fund and you’ve
obtained, perhaps through talks with company officials,
information you think will move the share price. You then build
a position, wait a bit and feed the information to a sell-side
analyst who incorporates it into their own reports, which on
publication moves the market and creates the liquidity you, the
hedge fund, need to realize your gain. You are trading against
the advice of the sell-side report not because you disagree but
because you knew the market-moving information earlier and got
in, or went short, based on that early knowledge.
To be sure, the study does not prove this, but it certainly
suggests strongly this is what is happening.
The work of the regulators ensuring a level playing field is
far from over.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)
