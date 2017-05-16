(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By James Saft
May 16 The good news is China is taking a safer
route in its approach to financial regulation.
That, unfortunately, is also the bad news, as a crackdown on
loose lending, especially after a splurge of credit into
unproductive sectors, means China's growth is and will be
declining.
That’s significant not only because China is the world’s
buyer of last resort of raw materials, but also because the
slowing of any credit binge brings with it the possibility, even
in tightly controlled China, of missteps and blow-ups.
China’s factory output slowed to 6.5 percent in April,
year-on-year, falling from 7.6 percent in March. Investment in
fixed assets over the first four months of the year rose 8.9
percent, down three-tenths of a percent from its recent rate of
expansion.
Fixed asset investment in manufacturing grew at a less than
5 percent annual rate, but the overall figure was buoyed by
continued state-backed spending on infrastructure, still
expanding at a clip over 20 percent.
Underlying the slowdown is a new get-tough approach to
banking and shadow-banking speculative credit. Authorities
intensified efforts in April to rein in off-balance-sheet
financing, causing total social financing, the broadest measure
of credit, to fall by 30 percent in a month.
"The key development to watch is the financial regulatory
tightening. There are clear signs of this line of action already
biting the shadow-banking system," Wei Yao and Claire Huan of
Societe Generale write in a note to clients.
"In any case, the overall credit growth slowdown is not
boding well for economic growth down the road."
So-called "entrusted loans," those between corporations but
usually administered by a bank, have been a major source of
liquidity but fell by half in April compared with March.
As part of a campaign to emphasize financial sector
stability, widely viewed as a measure to ensure a smooth landing
for President Xi Jinping before he reshuffles top officials at a
party congress in the third quarter, banks and other
intermediaries have been under sudden and intense pressure to
show relative prudence.
Taking the long view, this is very good news. Total debt in
China is now upward of 250 percent of annual economic output.
That's lower than the 330 percent or so in the United States,
but expansion has been rapid and much of it concentrated in
unproductive industries and often empty investment property.
CROWDING OUT, GROWING SLOWLY
China finds itself in this situation in large part because,
although authorities have firmer controls over the economic
levers than U.S. or European officials, these levers move gears
in an economy that is still hugely dependent on investment and
export rather than consumption.
While authorities have wanted for years to develop domestic
consumption, efforts to make this happen have largely been both
debt-fueled and ended in investment - in property, for example -
and in less-efficient state-owned enterprises, or SOEs.
By some estimates China now uses four dollars of debt to
create every dollar of economic output, as compared with recent
averages in the United States of about 2.5 times. That figure
indicates both why further debt expansion can be dangerous and
is also a clue to the quality of the investments made thus far.
Efforts in 2016 to increase growth saw credit flowing
increasingly to inefficient and debt-laden SOEs. While
investment by the state sector had nearly halved as a percent of
the whole in the decade to 2015, it has since grown again and
once again surpassed private investment. But even that in the
past year has shown diminishing returns in economic growth.
Loans to firms at below bank benchmark rates, usually loans
to state-owned companies, accelerated to about 30 percent of the
total. But these firms slowed investment, a potential sign of
financial distress.
"Corporate debt in China is approaching a dangerous level by
both historical and cross-country standards, which clearly
represents the No. 1 risk to the global macroeconomic
outlook," Edoardo Campanella of UniCredit wrote in a client
note.
"The recipe adopted by Beijing so far is not self-sustaining
and likely self-defeating. It opted for the old actor (the
SOEs), the old economy (heavy industries) and the old instrument
(demand-management policies through higher credit) to grow out
of debt."
What may well be happening is that the crackdown on credit
is disproportionately hitting privately owned firms, which are
less well-connected and employ fewer but are more efficient. In
other words, the crowding out of private enterprise by state
firms has lowered China's growth potential.
A safer, more stable China is good for the rest of the
world, but getting there may not be pleasant.
(At the time of publication James Saft did not own any
direct investments in securities mentioned in this article. He
may be an owner indirectly as an investor in a fund. You can
email him at jamessaft@jamessaft.com and find more columns at blogs.reuters.com/james-saft)
(Editing by Dan Grebler)