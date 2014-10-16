(Repeated to additional subscribers)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Oct 16 Some of Wall Street's biggest
names are licking their wounds as October lives up to its
reputation as one of the market's roughest months.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index has now lost almost 8
percent in the past three-and-a-half weeks , wiping out almost
all of the gains achieved earlier in 2014. What seemed like
another good year for investors in U.S. equities is now fraught
with uncertainty, with $1.3 trillion in S&P companies' market
value disappearing. Add in the impact of an oil price slump plus
a big surprise rally in U.S. Treasuries, and the risks of big
investment losses have risen dramatically.
From top equity strategists to big hedge funds and mutual
funds, the carnage has spared few. Morgan Stanley strategists
said this week that their model portfolio through Monday had
trailed the S&P by 3.6 percentage points due to bad bets on
technology stocks, including GT Advanced Technologies,
the Apple supplier that surprised investors with a bankruptcy
filing last week.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, had indicated for some time
that he was prepared for a stock market reversal but it is
unclear whether he would have been fully hedged against a 27
percent drop in the shares of online video company Netflix
on Wednesday after it reported slower U.S. growth.
Icahn's Icahn Enterprises owned 1.8 million shares at the end of
the second quarter. He could not be immediately reached for
comment.
The average U.S. equity mutual fund through Tuesday was down
2.3 percent on the year, according to Morningstar data, trailing
the S&P, which is up a meager 0.8 percent. Meanwhile, leveraged
ETFs, which try to double the performance of key averages, are
doing worse - a popular leveraged bond ETF that bets on higher
long-dated yields has lost 16 percent in the last 20 days. The
Proshares Ultra S&P 500 fund - an ETF that looks to double the
S&P's performance - is down 14 percent in 19 days.
Top equity strategists at major investment banks polled this
year by Reuters have also been caught wrong-footed. They
steadily boosted their bets on the rally continuing. The median
S&P 500 year-end forecast has been steadily climbing, from a
median of 1,925 in December 2013, to 2,000 in June, and then
2,033 in a Sept. 25 poll.
FEAR TOMORROW
Still, some investors fear there is a lot worse to come -
and this time they are concerned that the U.S. Federal Reserve
won't be in a position to stem the selloff as it has done in
recent years. The Fed is likely to be reluctant to engage in
more quantitative easing, the pumping of money into the
financial system through bond purchases.
"I fear tomorrow could be worse," said James Sanford,
portfolio manager at SAG Harbor Advisors, adding that "while we
haven't seen the swings we saw in 2011, some of the problems we
had at that time are still with us and this time the cavalry in
the form of the Fed isn't coming to save us."
To be sure, after a five-year bull market on Wall Street,
many big-name investors cautioned that a pullback was long
overdue. But the suddenness of the move has been an awakening
for fund managers and strategists, many of whom had doubled down
on their bullishness as the year wore on, steadily increasing
bets on more gains in equities.
One of those was Dan Greenhaus, strategist at brokerage BTIG
LLC, who lamented in a note on Tuesday evening that he was one
of the Street's last strategists to raise his S&P year-end
target - to 2,100 on September 18, just before the market took a
turn for the worse.
Greenhaus had expected weakness in equities at some point,
but by September bought into the thesis that underperforming
hedge funds would buy into the advance, leading to a "catch-up"
trade. Greenhaus did not return calls seeking comment.
However, many hedge funds have run for cover at the first
sign of trouble, adding to the sell-off's speed and intensity.
They've responded by exiting largely popular trades,
particularly in energy stocks, that had become losers. Hedge
fund favorite Cheniere Energy Inc tumbled 14.5 percent
in five days, and Anadarko Petroleum Corp, another stock
widely held by hedge funds, dropped 12.8 percent. Drugs company
Gilead Sciences Inc, also popular with hedge funds, has
lost 12.6 percent in five days.
And then there are losses associated with failed deals
including news that AbbVie is reconsidering its bid for
biotech company Shire, possibly dealing a fresh blow to
hedge fund titan John Paulson, who had a big bet on Shire and
publicly praised the deal only a few weeks ago.
Shire's value plunged more than 20 percent on Wednesday from
around $49 billion to $39 billion, potentially wiping around
$500 million from the value of Paulson's stake and $270 million
off Elliott Management's stake, according to Reuters
calculations.
Credit Suisse Prime Services data show that hedge funds'
most popular long positions fell 8.6 percent during the first
nine days of October, compared with a 5 percent drop for the S&P
500.
The bankruptcy of GT Advanced, which had a contract to
supply Apple with sapphire glass, had a negative knock-on impact
for many stocks, hedge fund managers say. Among its shareholders
at the end of the second quarter were mutual fund giant Fidelity
and many hedge funds including Whitebox, Highbridge Capital
Management and Citadel.
"Hedge funds are getting crushed right now," said Peter Rup,
CEO and chief investment officer at Artemis Wealth Advisors,
which advises high net-worth families and foundations. "They are
notoriously bad at market turns and it is going to be a horrible
month. They got a little lazy and didn't take preventative
measures in time."
Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist Adam Parker had also
included GT in his list of favored stocks. His portfolio
included a 1 percent allocation to GT. "Please forgive us,"
Parker wrote Tuesday of his bet on the stock, which has lost 93
percent of its value this year.
Parker noted that his basket of stocks has trailed the S&P
500 through Oct. 13 by 3.6 percentage points due to weak stock
selection in technology and financials and an overweighting in
the consumer discretionary area. Recently added positions in
stocks like software company VMware and casino company
Las Vegas Sands have disappointed.
Parker was not available for comment. His note points out
that the portfolio has outperformed the S&P by 6.7 percentage
points since the beginning of 2011.
SOME BOND BETS SUCCEED
As anxiety about tumbling stocks spread, yields on the
10-year U.S. government bond dropped below 2 percent on
Wednesday for the first time since mid-2013, underscoring just
how nervous investors are.
Risky leveraged exchange-traded funds that bet on rising
bond yields clocked steep losses with the Proshares UltraShort
20+ year Treasury ETF losing 1.6 percent. The ETF has
lost 16 percent in the last 20 trading days.
Michael Landreville, who runs the Thrivent Government Bond
Fund, braced for higher interest rates long ago and
stocked his fund with bonds maturing years from now. But in
light of the current market dislocation, he plans to shorten his
duration. The fund lost 0.82 percent in September, but is up
3.38 percent on the year, according to Thrivent's web site.
Low yields have rewarded bond fund managers who positioned
their funds with long durations - that is, bonds whose prices
rise more as yields fall - in 2014.
One is the $238 million Wasatch-Hoisington U.S. Treasury
Fund. Portfolio Manager Van Hoisington said he saw no
signs of higher rates at the start of the year given high
worldwide debt levels.
"We felt the possibility of rising inflation was miniscule,"
he said. The fund has kept its effective duration around 20
years, helping it return 25.8 percent through Oct. 14. That beat
83 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar data, far
above the 5.58 percent return for the Barclays U.S. Aggregate
Bond index, which currently has a duration of 5.63 years.
And not everyone was overly optimistic on equities. David
Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Boston,
put a year-end target of 1,845 on the S&P 500, expecting
weakness as the Fed backed away from its stimulus. However, he
hadn't expected more of a decline than this - and is now
questioning whether he has been bearish enough.
"Now the wild card is, instead of talking about accelerating
growth, we're talking about importing weakness from overseas,
and I think this is more problematic for the market," he said.
(With additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Jennifer
Ablan, Daniel Bases, David Gaffen, Richard Leong and Caroline
Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by David Gaffen and Martin
Howell)