Markets likely to trade sideways in the year-end week

Investors expect no major action, both domestically as well as globally

Corporate earnings and reforms likely next big triggers for markets

Nifty likely to trade between 8,050 and 8,450 in coming week

Bond yields may inch up to 8.05 pct as dealers stay light during year-end

Rupee expected to remain weak on lack of fresh dollar inflows; may recover during latter half of week

Key events and factors to watch

Wed: Federal deficit data, infrastructure output

Fri: Manufacturing PMI, bankers' retreat with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan

