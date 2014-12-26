Yes Bank fourth-quarter profit beats estimates
Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday posted higher-than-expected quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest and other income.
Markets likely to trade sideways in the year-end week
Investors expect no major action, both domestically as well as globally
Corporate earnings and reforms likely next big triggers for markets
Nifty likely to trade between 8,050 and 8,450 in coming week
Bond yields may inch up to 8.05 pct as dealers stay light during year-end
Rupee expected to remain weak on lack of fresh dollar inflows; may recover during latter half of week
Key events and factors to watch
Wed: Federal deficit data, infrastructure output
Fri: Manufacturing PMI, bankers' retreat with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
