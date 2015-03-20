People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty fell on Friday for a third consecutive session to a near 1-1/2 month closing low as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) declined on worries that stocks have gone ahead of underlying anaemic earnings growth.

The Sensex closed down 0.73 percent at 28,261.08 points. It fell 0.85 percent in the week, marking its second consecutive weekly fall.

The Nifty ended 0.74 percent lower at 8,570.90 points, falling 0.9 percent in the week.

Both indexes closed at their lowest levels since Feb. 10, 2015.

ICICI Bank closed down 3.5 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)