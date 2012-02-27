MUMBAI The BSE Sensex is expected to drop on Monday, extending last week's first weekly drop in 2012, as investors take profits on high oil prices that could revive inflation worries.

The spike in oil prices, driven by heightening tension between Iran and the West, has also raised concerns about damage to the fragile global economy.

Investors will also be cautious ahead of election results from the key state of Uttar Pradesh due in early March and the federal budget on March 16, said Jagannadham Thunuguntla, head of research, SMC Investments and Advisors Ltd.

Top oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC.NS) will be watched as a panel of ministers will meet on Monday to discuss a share sale in the state-controlled company.

Kingfisher Airlines (KING.NS) may open up after UK-based the Times newspaper cited the chairman Vijay Mallya as saying the struggling airline is talking with two foreign carriers about a potential rescue package that could be announced within days.

Vedanta Group companies, Sterlite Industries STRL.NS and iron ore miner Sesa Goa SESA.NS, will be watched after the group said it plans to merge the units to cut costs.

The MSCI's measure of Asian markets other than Japan was down 0.4 percent by 0225 GMT, while the Nifty India stock futures in Singapore slipped 0.3 percent.

The 30-share BSE index fell 2 percent last week to 17,923.57, after registering weekly gains for seven weeks in a row.

STOCKS TO WATCH

* IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS) is seen rising after a top official said the road builder plans to raise toll rates by about 6-8 percent from April on a project in the southern state of Karnataka.

* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS) may fall after the drugmaker said it has recalled seven batches of oral contraceptive tablets, norgestimate and ethinyl estradiol, from the U.S. following a packaging error.

* IDBI Bank (IDBI.NS) could rise after the lender said state-run Life Insurance Corp on India has agreed to subscribe to up to 5 percent of its equity capital.

* United Spirits Ltd (UNSP.NS) may rise after the liquor-maker said it has not provided any corporate guarantee on behalf of debt-ridden Kingfisher Airlines.

(Reporting by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)