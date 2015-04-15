People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The Nifty fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, with the index snapping a seven-day winning streak as exporters fell on concerns that the strength in the rupee after inflation data may persist and hurt revenues.

The Sensex closed down 0.84 percent at 28,799.69, while the Nifty fell 0.95 percent to 8,750.20. The indexes also posted their biggest daily percentage fall since March 26.

(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)