Turkey's Erdogan says wants India trade volume up at $10 billion per year
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
MUMBAI The Nifty fell about 1 percent on Wednesday, with the index snapping a seven-day winning streak as exporters fell on concerns that the strength in the rupee after inflation data may persist and hurt revenues.
The Sensex closed down 0.84 percent at 28,799.69, while the Nifty fell 0.95 percent to 8,750.20. The indexes also posted their biggest daily percentage fall since March 26.
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)
ISTANBUL Turkey's $6.5 billion annual trade volume with India is "not enough" and should be boosted, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.