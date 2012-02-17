The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai May 22, 2006. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose 1 percent early on Friday, led by Larsen & Toubro(LART.NS), after indications euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece boosted appetite for risky assets in global markets.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index .BSESN was up 0.88 percent at 18,315.95, with 27 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index .NSEI was up 0.86 percent at 5,569.15.

