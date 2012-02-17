India's industrial output up 3.1 percent in April
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose 1 percent early on Friday, led by Larsen & Toubro(LART.NS), after indications euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece boosted appetite for risky assets in global markets.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index .BSESN was up 0.88 percent at 18,315.95, with 27 of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index .NSEI was up 0.86 percent at 5,569.15.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output grew 3.1 percent in April from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.