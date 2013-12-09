MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian shares rose to a record high on Monday after the main opposition party secured an absolute majority in three out of four states according to election results out on Sunday.

The main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party is perceived by many investors as being more business-friendly, and its good showing on state elections are raising optimism about its chances ahead of general elections due by May next year.

The benchmark BSE index gained as much as 2.3 percent to a record high of 21,483.74 points, surpassing its previous all-time peak hit on Nov. 3.

The NSE index rose as much as 2.5 percent to 6,415.25 points, marking its highest level since Jan. 8, 2008. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)