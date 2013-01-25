NEW YORK Jan 25 Short interest on the Nasdaq edged down 0.06 percent in early January, the exchange said on Friday, suggesting a slight decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Jan. 15, short interest was at about 7.198 billion shares, compared with 7.202 billion shares as of Dec. 31.

Investors who sell securities "short" borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.