NEW YORK Aug 9 Short interest on the Nasdaq declined 2.2 percent in late July, the exchange said on Friday, suggesting a decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of July 31, short interest declined to about 7.395 billion shares, from 7.565 billion shares as of July 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.