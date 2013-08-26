NEW YORK Aug 26 Short interest on the Nasdaq dipped 0.2 percent in the first half of August, the exchange said on Monday.

As of Aug. 15, short interest ticked down to about 7.378 billion shares, compared with roughly 7.395 billion shares as of July 31.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting is also used as a hedging strategy.