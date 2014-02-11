NEW YORK Feb 11 Short interest on the Nasdaq inched up 0.2 percent in late January, the exchange said on Tuesday.

As of Jan. 31, short interest rose to about 7.635 billion shares from 7.618 billion shares as of Jan. 15.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.

Shorting can also be part of a hedging strategy.