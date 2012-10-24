NEW YORK Oct 24 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 1.39 percent in the first half of October, the exchange said on Wednesday.

Through Oct. 15, short interest fell to 13.36 billion shares from 13.55 billion shares as of Sept. 28.

Investors who sell securities short seek to profit from a decline in stock prices. Short-sellers borrow shares and then sell them in hope of buying them back at a cheaper price, pocketing the difference.