NEW YORK Feb 10 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange fell 5.9 percent in late January, the exchange said late on Thursday, suggesting a decrease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of Jan. 31, short interest fell to 12.5 billion shares, compared to 13.3 billion shares as of Jan 13.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.