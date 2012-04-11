NEW YORK, April 11 Short interest on the New York Stock Exchange f ell 1.5 p ercent in the second half of March, the exchange said on Wednesday, suggesting an de crease in bearish sentiment in the stock market.

As of March 30 , short interest fell to about 12.63 billion shares, compared to 12.83 billion s hares as of March 15.

The short interest on March 30 was equal to 3.30 percent of the total shares outstanding, NYSE said.

Investors who sell securities 'short' borrow shares and then sell them, expecting the stock to fall so they can buy the shares back at the lower price, return them to the lender and pocket the difference.