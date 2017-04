MUMBAI Silver prices in India, the world's biggest consumer, hit a four-year low on Friday morning following losses in the world market.

At 11:41 a.m., the actively traded December contract on Multi Commodity Exchange was down 1.83 percent at 35,903 rupees per kilogram, after falling to 35,866 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Oct. 29, 2010.

In the overseas market, silver tumbled to its lowest since early 2010, as strong U.S. economic data and fears of an early rate hike curbed the metal's appeal.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)