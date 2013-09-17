Singapore shares slightly rose on Tuesday, led by Southeast
Asia's largest telecommunication operator Singapore
Telecommunications Ltd.
The Straits Times Index was up 0.2 percent at
3,184.47, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was down 0.4 percent.
SingTel shares rose as much as 1.4 percent to S$3.74, the
highest since Aug. 20. It was the top traded stock by value in
the Singapore market.
Shares of Asiasons Capital Ltd surged as much as
52 percent to a record high of S$2.01. More than 17 million
shares were traded, 2.8 times the average full-day volume over
the past 30 days.
The investment firm said early on Tuesday it had agreed to
acquire 27.5 percent of the common voting units of Black Elk
Energy Offshore Operations LLC, which has producing assets in
the U.S. waters and the Gulf of Mexico.
Separately, the company announced a share placement of 212.6
million shares to four different parties for around S$254
million ($200.1 million).
Shares of Health Management International Ltd
jumped as much as 24.6 percent to S$0.152. Nearly 9.3 million
shares were traded, 47 times the average full-day volume over
the past 30 days.
Health Management, which operates two hospitals in Malaysia,
said after market hours on Monday that Nam See Investment plans
to acquire 61 million shares in the company at S$0.16 each.